How coronavirus has ravaged the globe as cases surge past 20 million worldwide

The world has hit the grim milestone of 20 million reported coronavirus cases.

The virus has spread faster and wider than anyone could have imagined when the first were reported in China in December.

It took three months to reach one million cases, the tally hit 10 million less than three months after that, and it has taken just six weeks to double again.

Global deaths, meanwhile, are edging closer to 750,000.

While some countries are still far from reaching their peak, others are battling new spikes while others are struggling to maintain their initial success.

Here we look at a world ravaged by a terrifying and unpredictable disease…

For updates on coronavirus, follow our live blog HERE

BRAZIL

Cases: 3,068,138

Deaths: 102,034

When on Sunday, Brazil became only the second country to pass 100,000 Covid deaths, president Jair Bolsonaro, instead of passing on condolences, criticised the country’s main TV network, Globo, for reporting the sombre milestone.

Many blame the right-wing leader’s cavalier approach to the crisis for the death rate.

After dismissing the pandemic as “hysteria” and a “little flu” he then urged people to disobey lockdown measures, encouraged supporters to “invade” field hospitals to film beds.

Then, when questioned about the death rate, he enraged many by replying “So what?”

ECUADOR

Cases: 94,701

Deaths: 5,932

Early on in the pandemic, images of dead bodies piling up on the streets shocked the world as the country emerged as the epicentre of the disease in South America.

Hospitals and morgues in its biggest city, Guayaquil, were overwhelmed and workers were collecting 100 corpses in the streets every day.

But after eventually imposing a strict lockdown, including heavy fines for anyone not wearing a mask and closing all beaches, infections stabilised.

Ecuador is even taking Covid patients from neighbouring countries.

EGYPT

Cases: 95,666

Deaths: 5,035

Egypt reported Africa’s first confirmed case on February 14 and although the country now has more than 95,000 cases many believe the true figure to be much higher.

Doctors have claimed they have been threatened and detained by the country’s National Security Agency for alleging that government figures are too low.

Amnesty International has noted the arrest of at least six doctors for speaking out over it.

MEXICO

Cases: 485,836

Deaths: 53,003

After a brief, non-obligatory quarantine, the country started reopening its economy while cases were still on the up – and it now has the world’s third-highest death toll.

Notoriously frugal president Andres Obrador, 66, known as Amlo, has refused to spend money on testing, instead telling countrymen to beat the virus by losing weight, cutting out junk food and finding spirituality.

Last month he defiantly said he will only wear a mask when the country eradicates corruption.

NETHERLANDS

Cases: 59,973

Deaths: 6,159

Contrary to most of the rest of the world, Holland’s government has told people not to use face masks, claiming there is no firm evidence to back them and even that they may actually hamper the fight against the disease.

Yet the country has recently seen an alarming rise in infections, which have more than doubled over the past week, leading to fears Holland could be among the next countries to be remove from the UK’s “safe list”.

USA

Cases: 5,265,957

Deaths: 166,763

The US, which on Sunday passed five million infections, accounts for a quarter of the global case total and one in five deaths worldwide.

One in every 65 Americans has tested positive for coronavirus, while one in 2,000 has died from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

President Trump’s botched response to the virus has included suggesting injecting disinfectant and exposing patients to UV light, and telling officials to “slow down testing” to get the numbers down.

Last week he repeated that he believes coronavirus will soon just “go away”.

AUSTRALIA

Cases: 21,713

Deaths: 331

One of several countries which had appeared to have controlled the virus, Australia suffered its deadliest day this week, with 69 deaths.

The nation is dealing with an outbreak in its second-largest city, Melbourne, which began in quarantine facilities.

The city is now one week into a strict lockdown expected to last until the middle of next month.

CHINA

Cases: 84,712

Deaths: 4,634

In the country where the virus first emerged in December, new locally transmitted cases fell to just 14 in 24 hours on Monday, the National Health Commission reported.

There were also 35 cases brought into the country by Chinese travellers from overseas arriving in seven different cities and provinces across the country. There are now 29 countries with more cases than China, which has had fewer than 5,000 deaths.

FRANCE

Cases: 202,775

Deaths: 30,340

Cases increased by 33% last week from the previous week, leading to warnings that the country could be next on the UK quarantine list, with huge consequences for Brits on holiday there.

Face masks became mandatory in busy areas of Paris on Monday after the country saw more than 2,200 infections on Friday.

Officials said around 100 infection clusters are under investigation.

IRAN

Cases: 331,189

Deaths: 18,800

One of the first countries to face a surge in cases, Iran is still struggling to contain the virus, with deaths believed to be many times higher than the official figure.

Yesterday the government shut down daily newspaper Jahan-e Sanat after it quoted a top epidemiologist who claimed that Covid cases and deaths could be 20 times higher than the number reported by the Health Ministry.

NEW ZEALAND

Cases: 1,570

Deaths: 22

The response to the pandemic has been praised around the world.

But yesterday, after 102 days without domestic transmission, PM Jacinda Ardern announced that four people from one family in South Auckland were found to have contracted Covid-19.

The city was put in lockdown for at least

three days and people were told to “act as if you have Covid, and as if the people around you have Covid.”

PHILIPPINES

Cases: 139,538

Deaths: 2,312

The country has among the highest number of infections

in Asia.

A surge in cases this month led maverick president Rodrigo Duterte, 75, to restore lockdown in and around Manila for two weeks, warning that he would mobilise the military to

enforce restrictions.

Yesterday, he offered to be “injected in public” with the new Russian vaccine, amid concerns over its safety.

RUSSIA

Cases: 897,599

Deaths: 15,131

Experts here yesterday announced the world’s first vaccine for Covid-19, despite concerns that the product may not have been fully tested.

The country intends to start inoculating medical staff this month. Winning the race to find a vaccine appears to have been a matter of pride for president Vladimir Putin, who codenamed the new vaccine Sputnik V in reference to the country’s success in launching the world’s first satellite

in 1957

RWANDA

Cases: 2,152

Deaths: 7

Praised for its rigorous response, authorities in Rwanda have vowed to identify every virus case.

Everyone who tests positive, and those they have been in contact with, are quarantined at a Covid-19 clinic.

But while 60,000 people have been punished for breaching social distancing or face mask rules, there have also been accusations of brutality. A 30-year-old man died after being badly assaulted by police when he broke curfew laws.

SOUTH AFRICA

Cases: 563,598

Deaths: 10,621

South Africa’s lockdown was one of the toughest in the world, with borders and schools shut and even the sale of alcohol banned.

But the government response has since been hit by several corruption scandals, including a councillor stealing parcels meant for the poor, a 900% mark-up on PPE and multi-million pound contracts being handed to politicians’ friends.

The country currently has the fifth-highest number of cases worldwide, and accounts for more than half of Africa’s registered cases.