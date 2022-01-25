‘How dare you be so flippant,’ Whoopi Goldberg says in response to Bill Maher’s COVID complaints.

‘How dare you be so flippant?’ Whoopi Goldberg responds to Bill Maher’s COVID complaints.

Whoopi Goldberg isn’t buying Bill Maher’s attempt to dismiss the COVID-19 pandemic as a non-emergency situation.

“Your masked, paranoid world,” Maher said in his monologue on Friday’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” — “I don’t want to live in your paranoid world anymore.”

“Like you’re a cashier, and I’m a bunch of bananas,” Maher continued, “I’m scanning” people’s heads to take their temperature.

He clarified, “I’m not a banana.”

“You are,” she says.

“That’s not really funny to people who have lost their children,” Goldberg said on Monday’s episode of “The View.”

“Or those who have lost loved ones or family members as a result of this.”

Both Maher, who grew up in River Vale, and Goldberg, who lives in West Orange, are 66 and have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past — Maher in May and Goldberg during the holidays.

Despite being vaccinated, Maher recently told Deadline that he would never get a booster shot, in part because he believes it is “useless” (we know it isn’t).

“No one on the face of the earth wants to go through this,” Goldberg explained.

“This isn’t something we’re doing for the sake of sexual satisfaction.”

This is how we protect our loved ones.

You don’t have to do it, but keep your distance from everyone.

Because if you’re not paying attention and coughing and sneezing, then stay out of the public, man.”

Bari Weiss, one of Maher’s panelists, said she was “done with” COVID-19.

In response to Maher, Goldberg stated, “Nobody wants this.”

“I’m not interested in it.”

And I believe he is overlooking the fact that those who are unable to receive vaccinations are still at risk.

People with health problems or children under the age of five.

“How dare you, man, be so casual?”

Since Christmas, COVID-19 complications have claimed the lives of four children under the age of five in New Jersey, including three infants.

