How did McConnell survive Trump’s attacks for a year? He didn’t fall for it.

How did McConnell make it through a year of Trump’s attacks? He didn’t fall for the bait.

WASHINGTON — When asked about former President Donald Trump’s latest call to replace him as Republican leader last week, Mitch McConnell only had two words to say, hidden behind a sly grin: “Good try.”

While some took that as a direct response to Trump, McConnell’s communications director said it was more likely a way for him to avoid answering the reporter’s question entirely.

Responding directly to Trump would be a dramatic departure from McConnell’s handling of Trump’s constant attacks over the past year.

The Senate minority leader has mostly ignored them, allowing the Trump-McConnell feud to be mostly one-sided.

One of Team Mitch’s engagement rules, according to aides, is to avoid taking the bait, especially when it comes to Trump.

If McConnell retaliates against Trump, it will inevitably result in more stories about their strained relationship, enticing Trump to escalate the conflict even further.

Of course, this would put his colleagues in an awkward position and detract from McConnell’s desired contrast with the Democrats.

Republican-on-Republican violence, as well as any smackdown involving Trump, are being rejected by McConnell aides as a favorite story of Washington reporters.

When conservative radio host Guy Benson took a shot at the topic this week, McConnell slid past it once more.

“The Senate Republicans choose their leader,” McConnell said, never mentioning Trump’s name.

“And if you look at the year as a whole, we’ve had a fantastic year. We’re heading into a critical midterm election next year, and we should almost certainly flip both the House and the Senate to the Republicans.”

Notably, among 131 items presented to voters in a Morning Consult poll of the year’s most popular news events, Trump’s call for McConnell’s ouster was the least resonant.

The pollster found that 45% of the electorate had heard nothing about it at all, a statistic that arguably validates McConnell’s strategy.

Due to the respect he commands for how he has handled a Democratic-controlled Washington, McConnell has kept his 50-member caucus united behind him.

But, to do so, he’s had to use an unusual strategy in…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.