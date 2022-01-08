How did the Ahmaud Arbery tape end up in the public domain?

What happened to the Ahmaud Arbery tape?

On Friday, the killers of Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced to life in prison for his death on February 23, 2020.

One of the suspects leaked a video of the Georgia shooting earlier this year in the hopes of clearing his name.

Gregory McMichael, 66, allegedly gave the Ahmaud Arbery tape to a local radio station in the hopes that it would clear him, his son, Travis McMichael, 35, and neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, of the murder charge.

Nearly three months after the incident, the video was leaked in May 2020.

Gregory McMichael had the tape and personally delivered it, according to L Chris Stewart, an attorney for Arbery’s family.

Alan Tucker, a McMichael friend, previously claimed responsibility for leaking the video in order to “prevent a riot.”

Travis and his father emerge from their truck in the video and confront Arbery as he tries to flee.

Arbery is thought to have been shot twice in the chest and once in the hand before collapsing.

The McMichaels claimed they were conducting a citizen’s arrest after suspecting Arbery of burglary in a nearby unfinished home.

Travis reported his suspicions to the authorities by calling 911.

William claimed he had no involvement in the murder, that he was unarmed, and that he was only recording the incident.

When Travis McMichael shot Arbery, he claimed he was acting in self-defense.

There were no arrests made right after the incident.

On February 23, 2020, Arbery, 25, was jogging in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick when he was shot.

He was a former high school football star who graduated in 2012 and lived with his mother in Glynn County, where he was an avid runner, according to his mother.

Arrests were made only after the video, which was released in May, went viral on social media.

The incident drew national attention and sparked widespread outrage.

Following Arbery’s death, Georgia repealed its citizen’s arrest law.

On May 7, 2020, two days after the video was released, Travis and his father, Gregory, a retired law enforcement officer, were arrested on charges of murder and aggravated assault.

William was charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit a felony two weeks after the McMichaels were arrested.

A Glynn County Grand Jury indicted the three in June of 2020 on charges of malice and felony murder.

On January 7, 2022, Judge Timothy Walmsley sentenced the McMIchaels to life in prison without the possibility of parole after two years.

William, on the other hand, will not be eligible for parole until he has served 30 years in prison.