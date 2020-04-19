How did the virus develop? – Politicians worldwide call for investigation into China outbreak – News

Did the corona virus emerge on the animal market? Did China deliberately spread it? Three countries are calling for a review.

In December 2019, the coronavirus in the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province became noticeable for the first time. After that, an epidemic first developed in China, which has since spread worldwide. How the outbreak came about is still unknown. Now countries are demanding clarification.

Australia: Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne calls for investigations into the outbreak of the new corona virus in China. “The issues surrounding the corona virus are issues for independent review, and I think it is important that we do that,” she told ABC. Australia will insist. Concerns about the transparency of China are concerned.

Germany: German Development Minister Gerd Müller demands clarity from China about the outbreak of the corona virus. “The Chinese have to show complete openness in this world crisis – especially with regard to the origin of the virus,” said the CSU politician to the newspapers of the Funke media group. “China should have started international exchanges about the spread of the virus in Wuhan more quickly.”

USA: US President Donald Trump has held China responsible for the worldwide spread of the corona virus and has defended its own government against any criticism. “It could have been stopped in China,” Trump said on Saturday night (local time). “It didn’t happen and the whole world is suffering because of it.”

Trump asks: “Was it a mistake that got out of control, or was it done on purpose?” In the latter case, “there should be consequences”. In any case, the government in Beijing should have allowed US experts to investigate the operations on the ground. “They didn’t want us there.”

Accidentally brought into town by laboratory staff? Open the text boxClose text box According to US media reports, China could not have informed the international community about the virus for days. There are also reports in the United States, citing American intelligence, that the virus may come from a research laboratory in China. According to this theory, the virus at the Institute of Virology in Wuhan was accidentally brought to Wuhan City by an employee, where the pandemic originated.

China: The head of the institute for virology in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has rejected American allegations that the new corona virus could have come from his laboratory. “The virus never came from us,” said Yuan Zhiming in an interview with the state television in Chinese media on Sunday.

“We know exactly what virus research is going on at the institute and how viruses and samples are handled,” he said. Also, nobody in his laboratory was infected with the Sars CoV-2 virus. It is understandable that his laboratory in Wuhan, the place of origin of the pandemic, arouses associations. “But it is bad when some try to mislead people,” said Yuan Zhiming.