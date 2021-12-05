How did these Dragon’s Den rejects go on to achieve greatness?

These Dragon’s Den snubs have gone on to achieve greatness – but how did they do it?

The five multimillionaires on the show all turned down these big-name companies, but here’s how they finally made it big.

When aspiring entrepreneurs leave the Dragon’s Den empty-handed, they may feel defeated, but that isn’t always the case.

It may not be as bad as it appears to get the five multimillionaire dragons on board during a three-minute pitch on the popular television show.

Many of the people who appeared on the BBC show have since received the support they require and have achieved incredible success.

The Innovation Investment Index, created by personal finance experts at money.co.uk, examines the amount of government business support provided in each country for start-up businesses to determine which of the world’s most innovative economies is doing the most to drive innovation.

Money.co.uk has compiled a list of Dragons’ Den rejects who have gone on to find investments and create hugely successful brands as part of the report.

Here are nine of the most well-known, along with their backstories.

BrewDog is a multinational brewery and pub chain headquartered in Ellon, Scotland that produces a variety of ales and lagers.

James Watt and Martin Dickie applied to appear on Dragons’ Den and pitch to the Dragons back in 2009.

However, the producers later informed them that the business was not a good enough investment proposition for the Dragons, so they were denied the opportunity to pitch their idea to the multimillionaires at the last minute.

The Dragons would have received 20% of BrewDog in exchange for a £100,000 investment, according to the BrewDog owners.

As a result of the setback, they had to rethink how they were going to fund the company.

As a result, they developed a business model that allows fans of Brewdog beer to own a piece of the company.

To raise funds, they offered crowdfunding shares worth £2 million, equating to 8% of the company’s capital.

They now have an international community of over 75,000 Equity Punk investors who are the lifeblood of the company.

BrewDog has since become a huge success.

