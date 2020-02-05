How did they survive? Boeing 737 that broke into three pieces when it crashed

Staggering photographs show the fractured fuselage and mangled seats of a Boeing 737 which skidded off the runway tonight in Istanbul, with no fatalities reported among its 177 passengers.

Passengers had to evacuate through cracks in the smashed plane and authorities said at least 52 people were injured. However, the Turkish Transportation Ministry said there had been no deaths in what it called a ‘rough landing.’

The low-cost Pegasus Airlines plane was arriving at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen airport from the western Turkish city of Izmir when it broke into at least three pieces.

Footage shows the wrecked plane in a field adjacent to the runway after it slipped off the runway in wet conditions and burst into flames. Passengers clambered out of the jet and onto the wings as dozens of firefighters rushed to douse the smoking jet.

The plane was a Boeing 737 that was 11 years old, according to the flight tracking website Flightradar24.

52 people were injured and taken to hospital, Istanbul governor Ali Yerlikaya said in a statement on Twitter, but there were no deaths. ‘Efforts to evacuate those affected continue,’ he added. The majority of passengers were able to exit the plane by themselves.

Turkish media said the two pilots, a Turkish national and a South Korean, were seriously hurt.

The ministry says the accident was the result of a ‘rough landing.’

The aircraft belongs to low-budget Turkish airline Pegasus.

Footage shared online claims to show injured passengers being transported from the aircraft to the terminal building.

NTV television said the plane skidded off the runway and crashed into a road.

The botched landing caused the cockpit to flip over and damaged the aircraft’s fuselage, which appears to have broken into three pieces.

It is rare for a fuselage to split open while pieces remain largely intact.

Planes are designed to absorb impact forces in the bottom of the fuselage to improve the chances that passengers in the cabin above will survive.

Several firefighters and health workers were sent to the scene at Istanbul’s second largest airport. After darkness fell, dozens of rescue workers in high-visibility jackets surrounded the plane with flashlights.

Planes were being redirected to Istanbul’s main airport from Sabiha Gokcen, which has been shut down.

The Istanbul public prosecutor has launched an investigation into the incident.

The incident brings the low-budget Pegasus airline’s safety record into focus. It comes just a month after another Pegasus flight skidded off a runway from the same airport.

The Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-800 ended its course in the grass alongside the runway with 164 passengers on board, who evacuated using emergency slides.

In January 2018, a Pegasus Boeing 737-800 slid down an embankment at Trabzon airport on the Black Sea, and landed just metres from the water with its wheels stuck in thick mud.

After four days, the plane was eventually lifted back onto the runway with engineers using cranes. All 162 passenger and six crew were safely evacuated.

Pegasus, which has been flying for 20 years, has a fleet of 83 aircraft, including 47 Boeings and 36 Airbus planes, according to its website.