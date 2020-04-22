How did this woman enrage the king? Take the great British art quiz

Museums across the UK may be closed due to coronavirus, but you can still explore their art collections thanks to our fun daily quiz. Today it’s set by Waddesdon Manor in Buckinghamshire

This quiz is brought to you in collaboration with Art UK, the online home for the UK’s public art collections, showing art from more than 3,000 venues and by 45,000 artists. Each day, a different collection on Art UK will set the questions.

Today, the questions are set by Waddesdon Manor. The manor was designed by Gabriel-Hippolyte Destailleur in the style of a French Renaissance chateau. Built for Baron Ferdinand de Rothschild (1839–1898), today it houses several important collections of paintings. They include the highest quality 18th-century English and European paintings and decorative arts.

You can see art from Waddesdon Manor on Art UK here. Find out more on the Waddeson Manor website here.