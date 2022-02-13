How did William ‘Bill’ Batchelder die and who was he?

WILLIAM Batchelder served 38 years in the United States House of Representatives.

Batchelder died on February 12, 2022, at the age of 79.

Bob Cupp, the current Ohio Speaker of the House, paid tribute to William Batchelder’s life and career in a statement.

“‘Thank you for your service in the Ohio House of Representatives, as well as to Ohio and its people,’ we say to Speaker Bill Batchelder.

‘You will be missed, but the enduring light of your legacy will shine on us forever,’ read the statement.

In 1969, Batchelder was elected to the Ohio Statehouse for the first time.

