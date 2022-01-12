How do I end self-isolation early with negative lateral flow tests? Can I leave Covid isolation after 7 days?

How do I end self-isolation early with negative lateral flow tests?

Here are the guidelines for Covid self-isolation, including when to isolate and when to leave quarantine.

The recent revision to the self-isolation rule, which reduces the minimum isolation period from ten to seven days, has caused some confusion.

All of the rules for isolation are outlined here, including when you must isolate, how long you must isolate, and when you can leave quarantine early.

If you have any symptoms of Covid-19, you should self-isolate immediately and order a PCR test from the government website.

Covid’s main symptoms, according to the NHS, are as follows:

The Omicron variant, on the other hand, is causing other symptoms.

These are a few examples:

If you’re experiencing symptoms, you should get a lateral flow test (LFD) and a confirmation PCR.

Even if you don’t have symptoms, you should isolate immediately if you test positive on a lateral flow or PCR.

You should no longer order a PCR if you have no symptoms and test positive on a lateral flow.

If you haven’t been fully vaccinated and have come into contact with someone who has Covid-19, you should isolate.

You do not need to isolate if your second dose of the vaccine was given at least 14 days ago.

You should, however, take a lateral flow test every day for the next seven days, or until you haven’t had any contact with the person who tested positive.

If you’re self-isolating, you shouldn’t leave your house unless it’s absolutely necessary.

The NHS website has a list of emergency reasons here.

If you’ve had all of your vaccinations, you should be able to:

For fully vaccinated people, the minimum self-isolation period has been reduced from ten days to seven days for those who test positive for Covid-19.

The day your symptoms began (or the day you had the test, if you did not have symptoms) and the following 7-10 full days constitute your self-isolation period.

If you meet the following criteria, you may be released from isolation after seven days:

If one of these tests is positive, you must wait two days for two days of negative tests before you can leave isolation, or you must wait the entire 10 days.

People who had no symptoms but tested positive on a lateral flow test had to order a PCR previously.

