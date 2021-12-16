How do I sign up to help with the vaccine distribution?

How do I sign up to be a volunteer for the vaccine distribution?

THE VACCINE RELEASE RATE IS BEING INCREASED in an effort to combat the new Omicron variant.

The NHS has now issued a new call for help from volunteers.

Here’s how you can help.

Vaccine sites are currently staffed by nearly 3,000 volunteers across the country.

Following the NHS’s announcement last week of a recruitment drive for 10,000 paid vaccinators, 4,500 people have expressed interest, with 13,000 volunteers stepping forward to help.

St John Ambulance is currently mobilizing and re-engaging existing vaccination volunteers through its networks; if you’re an existing volunteer, you’ll be contacted by the re-engagement program, or you can contact your volunteering lead.

If you’re unfamiliar with St John Ambulance, visit their website to learn more.

NHS Volunteer Responders, a collaboration between the NHS, the Royal Voluntary Service, and GoodSAM, is currently accepting applications for up to 30,000 new steward volunteer positions.

Members of the public can still help their neighbors and the NHS in a variety of ways, such as delivering food or medication, providing rides to medical appointments, or making ‘check-in and chat’ phone calls.

If you’re interested in these positions, visit the NHS Volunteer Responder website for more information.

Many local NHS services have their own volunteer programs, which you can learn about on their websites.

The Sun is also asking 25,000 readers to volunteer as stewards at vaccine centers as part of a campaign to ensure that every adult has received their booster shot by the end of January.

More than 196,000 three-to-six-hour shifts have been completed by Sun readers so far.

You don’t need any qualifications to be a steward at a vaccination site.

If you want to volunteer with the NHS and have specific expertise in a particular area, they can try to match your skills to a role that requires them.

You can do roles specific to your skills by doing a paid vaccine role and following the application process.

For the vaccine rollout, NHS Professionals, the NHS’s flexible workforce provider, is looking to hire up to 10,000 people for paid positions.

You can express your interest on the NHS Professionals website, and if your application is accepted, you will be asked to submit a full application.

Some jobs will be advertised by local NHS employers, so keep an eye out for openings in your area on NHS Jobs.

The booster shot isn’t guaranteed…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.