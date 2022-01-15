How do you play Wordle and what is it?

What is Wordle, and how does it work?

Don’t be alarmed if you see green and yellow squares while scrolling through social media — it’s Wordle.

We’ve got all the details on the viral game that’s sweeping social media.

What is Wordle, exactly?

Wordle is a deceptively simple daily word game in which users must guess a five-letter word of the day at random.

The players have six chances to guess the correct word.

According to the New York Times, it was invented by Josh Wardle, a New York software engineer, because his partner enjoyed word games.

Wardle decided to release it to the rest of the world in October after they had been playing it for a while.

In November of that year,

The game had 90 players in the first round.

According to the New York Times, 300,000 people had downloaded it two months later.

In 2022, the Wordle craze is still going strong, with people sharing their results on social media and with friends thanks to a new update that includes spoiler-free square emojis.

What are your strategies for playing it?

The game can be played in any browser, on a mobile device, or on a desktop computer for free.

Users have six chances to guess the day’s word.

Everyone who plays the game that day hears the same word.

The letter box turns yellow if a user-guessed word contains a letter that appears in the word of the day but is not in the correct order.

The box turns gray if any letters are incorrect and not included in the final word at all.

The box turns green if any of the letters guessed are in the word and in the correct position.

The user is finished for the day once they guess the correct word and solve the puzzle.

Wardle told the Times, “It’s something that encourages you to spend three minutes a day.”

“That’s all there is to it.”

It doesn’t want any more of your time.”

Passion for the game

Players have been praising Wardle on the internet since the game’s popularity skyrocketed.

“(Wardle) is making a game on the real web…

