How effective are travel restrictions in the fight against Corona?

Limiting international travel is an important building block in slowing the spread of the Covid 19 pandemic. But how big is the effect really? To answer that, a study evaluated the early course of the pandemic in China.

Study of the Effect of Chinese Travel Restrictions: Chinazzi et al. , April 24, 2020: “The effect of travel restrictions on the spread of the 2019 novel coronarivus (Covid-19) outbreak”, Science 368, 395:

Model study on the effects of various measures on the spread of a pandemic in Great Britain and the United States: Ferguson et al. 2006: “Strategies for mitigating an influenza pandemic.”, Nature 442:

Additional information about the functionality and results of the model: Ferguson et al. 2006: “Supplements: Strategies for mitigating an influenza pandemic.”, Nature 442: