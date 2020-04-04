How Hamburg restaurateurs deal creatively with the crisis

Na, there are no exuberant guests in the background, but Fabio Haebel’s two-year-old daughter. Like so many cooks these days, he doesn’t stand at the stove of his restaurant in Hamburg’s St. Pauli district on a Monday evening, but in the family kitchen. After a period of voluntary self-regulation, a nationwide ban on catering is now in place to curb the corona virus. Only delivery and out-of-home sales are permitted. For many, this means nothing less than a disaster. Those who cannot get rid of their goods, cannot pay employees and rent, are at risk of their very existence. The first government aid packages are already being put together, but will they really reach everyone? Will they be enough for a period of time no one knows how big it will be? Many restaurateurs do not want to leave these questions to chance. They develop creative solutions that not infrequently serve the common good.

Just like the project imported from Berlin that Haebel is currently getting busy. At the beginning of the Corona crisis, the thirty-three-year-old tried to cope with the “Sparkling Wine for All” campaign launched by Restaurant 100/200 by free sparkling wine from the many canceled reservations. “We were still humorous on the road, but that changed quickly,” he says looking back. Instead, since the state-ordered forced closure, he has been cooking food for those people whose work society is most dependent on: doctors, nurses, childcare workers.