How Harry Reid, an ex-Senator from Nevada who was born near Area 51, spent the final months of his life demanding that Biden reveal US government UFO secrets.

Harry Reid, the former Senate majority leader, was at the center of efforts to elevate the UFO debate to a serious political issue.

For decades, debates over unexplained aerial phenomena were largely confined to the margins of American politics.

According to Politico, Reid attended a series of meetings with real estate mogul Robert Bigelow, parapsychologist Hal Puthoff, and “avowed” ufologist Harrison Schmitt in the mid-1990s.

Bigelow wanted to talk about aliens, and the politician was introduced to the real estate mogul by George Knapp, a well-known Nevada reporter and journalist.

Reid recalled his staffers telling him, “Stay the hell away from this,” in a New York Times piece.

The politician, however, ignored them because he was “inquisitive,” explaining, “I thought it was an issue that demanded attention and I was in a position to act.”

According to Politico, Reid was warned that “fraternizing” with the group could “ruin” his career and derail his hopes of becoming Democratic Party leader.

During his time in Congress, the Nevada Senator was able to secure (dollar)22 million in research funding, which was instrumental in the formation of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program.

The AATIP looked into reports of unidentified aerial phenomena, which included encounters with military personnel.

“I’ve always been fascinated by things I don’t understand – by the mysterious and the unexplained,” Reid wrote in the New York Times, “and I believe this fascination stems in part from growing up in rural Nevada.”

“People who live in rural America, away from the light pollution of major cities, can gaze up at the night sky and see the Milky Way’s wonder.”

Reid regarded his work as a “highlight” on his CV.

“I believe I have opened the door for people to not be afraid to talk about it,” he told Politico.

“I know that when I first got involved in this, military personnel were afraid to bring it up for fear of jeopardizing their promotions.

“However, the Pentagon has now instructed them to report any unusual behavior they observe.

As a result, we’ve made huge strides.”

In 2004, former US Navy fighter pilot Alex Dietrich was training with a strike group about 100 miles southwest of San Diego when he noticed a strange object.

Along with fellow former pilot Commander Dave Fravor, she spoke out about the mission.

Fighter pilots struggled with how much to reveal about the encounter, according to Dietrich, who told CBS’s ’60 Minutes,’ because the descriptions sounded “crazy.”

I believe I’ve succeeded in gaining access.

“Over beers, we’ve said, ‘Hey man, if I had seen this solo, I’m not sure I would have come back and said anything,” she said.

“It’s because…”

