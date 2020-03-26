How has my sports watch kept going for 25 years without a battery change?

The long-running series in which readers answer other readers’ questions on subjects ranging from trivial flights of fancy to profound scientific and philosophical concepts

I’ve had a digital sports watch for about 25 years. It continues to work well (apart from the nightlight) yet I’ve no recollection of ever renewing the battery. Has it got the world’s finest battery, or is it secretly sapping my body’s energy?

Roger Driscoll, Epping

