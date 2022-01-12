How is a Tory leadership election called? There are two ways to get rid of Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.

What are the two options for removing Boris Johnson as Prime Minister if a Tory leadership election is called?

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour Party’s leader, has called for Boris Johnson to resign, describing him as a “pathetic spectacle of a man who has run out of road.”

Boris Johnson is facing the most difficult challenge of his political career after admitting to attending a garden party at No. 10 Downing Street in May 2020, during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour Party’s leader, has called on Prime Minister David Cameron to resign, describing him as a “pathetic spectacle of a man who has run out of road.”

Mr Johnson said he only stayed for 25 minutes at the party, but that he “implicitly believed this was a work event.”

He claimed that shortly after 6 p.m., he went outside to thank staff.

“I should have sent everyone back inside, in retrospect.”

“I should have thought of another way to express my gratitude,” he admitted.

Sir Keir urged Prime Minister David Cameron to “do the decent thing and resign,” describing his defense as “so ridiculous that it is actually offensive to the British people.”

“When the Prime Minister’s former health secretary broke the rules, he resigned, and the Prime Minister said he was correct in doing so,” he continued.

“The Prime Minister’s spokesperson resigned after laughing at the rules being broken, and the Prime Minister accepted her resignation.”

“What makes the Prime Minister believe the rules don’t apply to him?”

Mr Johnson has stated that people should hold off on calling for resignations until Sue Gray’s investigation into the Downing Street parties is completed.

However, he is now in a precarious position, with some speculating that his days as Prime Minister are numbered.

If Mr Johnson resigns, the Conservative Party will hold a leadership election, with the winner taking control of both the party and the Prime Ministership.

There are two parts to the competition.

Conservative MPs put themselves forward as candidates in the first stage.

In a series of rounds, all Conservative MPs vote to reduce the number of candidates until only two remain.

Conservative Party members will vote on the final two candidates in the second round of the election.

Yes, if Mr Johnson refuses to resign, he could be forced out by his Conservative colleagues.

