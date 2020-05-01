how is tracing organized elsewhere in the world?

We will not come back to the Belgian situation, between the establishment of regional call centers planned for next week and the law supposed to allow the use of mobile “tracing” applications not managed by the public authorities. Let’s focus on other countries.

If France is still debating the functioning of its “StopCovid” application, other countries are already ready. In the United States, “tracing” has started at the local level. For example, the operation of “tracing” in the city of San Francisco is explained by a professor of Health at the local university: when the health department of San Fransciso is warned of an infection of a person living in this American city, an investigator contacts the infected person by telephone. This call is important: a history of all contacts over the past 48 hours is established, with this type of question: “It looks like your symptoms started on Tuesday. It was raining last Tuesday. Do you remember what you did during the rain?“

The contact list can range from 3 to 30 and is integrated into a system. Text messages are sent to all contacts, warning them that the Department of Health has important information to transmit and that a call will be made from a number that is communicated in the message.

During this call, the investigator follows a script: you must warn the other party that he has had contact with a person infected with the virus (without revealing the identity of this person) and that he must go through a isolation period of 14 days. Questions are also asked about the state of health, the possible presence of symptoms of COVID-19.

Thereafter, a contact is maintained via SMS, for 14 days. This type of procedure and call center is also used, for example, in Ireland. From the beginning of April, the equivalent of the Irish FPS Health published a frequently asked questions which details the procedure of putting in the country with clover.

In Belgium, as in San Francisco, there is also a script, common to the three regions, with a common database. We asked De Backer’s office what this script looked like. We did not receive an answer.

Applications, key to controlling virus circulation

In this document from Johns Hopkins University presenting a national contact tracing plan for the United States, the authors emphasize the success of two countries: New Zealand and, closer to home, the Iceland. Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir admits that the smaller population and being an island has made it easier to control the epidemic.

But both a testing policy and the use of a mobile application for “tracing”, made “open source”, played a very important role: “There is no mandatory use of the application, it is on a voluntary basis. The information collected is destroyed after a period of time and is of no use other than for “tracing”. Obviously, the use of such an application must be discussed, we have it and it is therefore on a voluntary basis.“

According to the Icelandic Premiere, the app was successful and had a 93% “success rate”. It is interesting to note that the application was launched jointly by the Icelandic equivalents of the FPS Health and the data protection authority at the very beginning of April. A month later, the epidemic is under control. Without seeing a direct causal link, it is clear that “tracing” seems to be a necessary step to control the spread of the virus.