How Israel’s secretive and feared spyware firm NSO Group came dangerously close to going bankrupt

After being blacklisted by the US government, a shadowy Israeli company behind one of the world’s most prolific and controversial spyware systems is on the verge of collapse.

The world's most feared spyware empire, whose products were allegedly used against everyone from French President Emmanuel Macron to murdered Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi, could be on the verge of collapsing.

On December 15, Democrats in the US House of Representatives called for sanctions against Israel’s NSO Group, including asset freezes and travel bans for employees for their role in the “disappearance, torture, and murder of human rights activists and journalists.”

The Biden administration placed NSO on a no-trade list in November, effectively barring it from doing business with the US, prompting incoming CEO Isaac Benbenisti to resign.

Furthermore, the spyware company is being sued by tech giants Apple and Facebook for allegedly hacking their products, and it is on the verge of bankruptcy due to debts of (dollar)500 million, which have seen its credit rating slashed several times.

NSO executives are reportedly in talks to sell the company or shut down its flagship Pegasus program, which creates ‘zero-click’ spyware that can access targets’ smartphones’ cameras, microphones, and files.

The NSO crisis reached a head in July, when digital forensic investigators claimed that it supplied Pegasus spyware to authoritarian regimes around the world, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and that it was used to target state enemies like opposition politicians, activists, and journalists.

In some cases, alleged targets were imprisoned or murdered, as in the case of Jamal Khashoggi.

Following that came a series of damaging revelations, including the claim that 14 heads of state, including French President Emmanuel Macron, were on a list of suspected targets.

For the first time this month, US officials were reportedly hacked.

The work of the NSO has been vigorously defended.

“NSO group is dismayed by the decision given that our technologies support US national security interests and policies by preventing terrorism and crime, and thus we will advocate for this decision to be reversed,” it said in a statement in November in response to the US blacklisting.

The company maintains that it has no control over its customers’ target lists, but it does enforce “rigorous compliance” by terminating customers who “misuse” its services.

