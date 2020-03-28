How Italian booklovers are coping in the coronavirus lockdown

Readers across the country are recommending books as publishers, writers, bookshops and libraries attempt to keep joy in people’s lives

Snow falls on the rooftops in eerie silence. Just days ago this mountainous countryside at the border with Austria was packed with tourists. Now it is almost deserted, its ski resorts, hotels and restaurants closed. We usually cross the border to go shopping and to fill our tanks with petrol which costs less and is of better quality, but now the Austrian customs have been ordered to close. It’s no longer possible to get through. I don’t usually live in this valley, but I have a house here to which I flee when I need peace to concentrate on writing – usually when I am late with a deadline for a novel and my editor is starting to fret. But now I prefer to stay here. Not only because contact with other people is minimal but because I want to watch what is happening from the right distance. The coronavirus is changing the collective imagination of the Italians and we writers must be in a position to record it. I watch Padua, my city, via webcam. The beautiful squares are deserted. Finally people are coming to terms with the gravity of the situation.

The lockdown is absolutely necessary: the national health system is not in a state to accommodate a large number of intensive care patients. Italy is paying the price for sustained cuts. But fortunately the government has had the courage to take drastic measures in a country that is culturally accustomed to interpreting rules with a certain elasticity. Some of the population, confined to their homes, are venting their anxiety and frustration on social media and there have been incidents such as assaults at the supermarket. But celebrities and sports stars have united in an outreach campaign called #Istayathome. Their message is insistent: don’t leave your house. Doctors and nurses are also throwing themselves into the appeal.

The cultural establishment has mobilised against fear: writers, musicians, artists, but also publishers, bookshops and public libraries. All have thrown themselves into making this enforced home stay less sad and difficult.

The closure of bookshops has dealt a blow to the publishing market, which is being held up by online sales, but readers have taken the initiative, developing wonderful word-of-mouth reading lists, foregrounding forgotten classics and authors from small publishers. There has been an emphasis on novels with plots set in difficult moments of history, from Albert Camus’s The Plague to José Saramago’s Blindness, as well as quick-turnaround books about the virus from scientists. But a desire for escapism has emerged alongside a hunger for reliable information. I am reading and recommending The Making of Martin Sparrow bythe Australian Peter Cochrane, which deals with an attempt to make sense of the world after a brutal change. Not a virus in this case, but a flood.

The lockdown should become an occasion for collective reflection, not only on our own fears but also on big social themes such as loneliness – one of the great injuries of modernity, which the virus has made even more painful. Loneliness is no respecter of age or social class; those who suffer from it need concrete and consistent support, maintained over time. The time of the virus is a page in the history of Italy; it is being written by many, though a myriad of practical examples of solidarity.

• Translated by Claire Armitstead