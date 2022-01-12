How Kanye West is following in the footsteps of Kim Kardashian and Dennis Rodman in courting world leaders like Kim Jong-un

Kanye West, a rapper, is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming months as part of his plans to expand his business in the country.

The singer appears to be following in the footsteps of Kim Kardashian and Dennis Rodman, who have both met with world leaders.

Ameer Sudan, Ye’s confidante and strategic advisor, revealed that Russia will be the rapper’s “second home.”

“He will be spending a lot of time out there,” he told Billboard.

Kanye plans to perform several Sunday Service shows across the country.

Ye will join a long list of celebrities who have met the strongman, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Steven Seagal from the movies.

According to NPR, Seagal was introduced to Putin by Bob Van Ronkel, the producer of Doors to Hollywood.

“I was hired to bring Steven Seagal to perform with his band for another event with President Putin, so I was kind of responsible for that introduction, and Steven becoming best friends with him,” he said to the outlet.

In 2016, Seagal was granted Russian citizenship after calling Putin “one of the greatest living world leaders.”

After giving Seagal a passport at the Kremlin, the two were photographed shaking hands.

“I congratulate you,” Putin said, prompting Seagal to respond in Russian, “Thank you very much.”

Seagal dismissed claims that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, which saw Donald Trump sweep to victory.

“Anyone who believes Vladimir Putin had anything to do with fixing the election, or even that the Russians have that kind of technology, is stupid,” he said on Good Morning Britain in 2017.

He was appointed as a special envoy in 2018 as Moscow attempted to improve relations with the United States during the Trump administration.

Following his appointment, actor Steven Seagal said he felt “humbled and honored.”

DiCaprio met Putin in 2010 in St Petersburg at a conference on the Siberian tiger.

“Putin and I talked only about the protection of these magnificent animals, not politics,” he told the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

Before meeting with the politician, DiCaprio was plagued by a number of issues.

His first flight had to make an emergency landing in New York, and his second flight was forced to detour to Helsinki due to strong winds.

Putin called the actor a “muzhik” for making it to the conference despite his travel difficulties.

DiCaprio, who recently starred in The Revenant, said he’d love to play the politician in a film, calling him “very, very, very interesting.”

He did, however, reveal that he did not wish to follow in the footsteps of…

