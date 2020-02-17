How Kate Middleton’s go-to half-up hairstyle is perfect for a busy mother

The Duchess of Cambridge has recently swapped her signature bouncy blow dry for a half-up hairstyle – and a celebrity stylist has explained why the updated look is perfect for a busy working mother.

Kate, 38, has sported the half-up hairdo on four separate occasions since the start of the year, including her joint outing with Prince William, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall on Tuesday.

Speaking to FEMAIL, British celebrity stylist James Johnson told how the quick and easy style is surprisingly versatile, allowing Kate to transition from formal engagements to time with the family.

It also takes just minutes to achieve, meaning Kate can spend more of her precious down time with her children, rather than in the stylist’s chair.

He said: ‘Kate’s smart yet feminine half-up hairstyle is perfect for a busy working mum juggling her three kids with public engagements.

‘A style like this takes just five minutes to pull together in the morning, unlike fussier updos or her bigger, bouncier blow-drys.

‘This means she has more time to spend with the children before heading out the door.

‘The mix of the elegant slicked back portion at the front and the more relaxed looser waves at the back means it is also ideal for transitioning between formal settings like royal engagements and the casual school run.’

There is also a decidedly practical element to the switch up in hairstyle, James said, pointing out that Kate had recently braved a windy arrival at the Evelina London Children’s Hospital and a blustery day on the seafront in South Wales.

‘This hair is weather proof,’ he continued. ‘Kate has been out and about in the stormy weather and this is a style that will stay put and avoid any embarrassing windswept moments.’

James told how anyone can copy Kate’s look in just a few simple steps: ‘Section the hair from ear to ear, using a hairspray sprayed onto a comb to catch any fly aways.

‘Comb the top layer backwards and pin or band into a pony tail at the back of the head. For height, backcomb first or use a pintail comb to lift to desired position.’

For an even more elegant look, sections of the hair can be curled or waved. However these will likely fall out if the weather is damp or windy.