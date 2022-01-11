How long can you self-certify for statutory sick pay, and what are the new Covid rules for SSP?

How long can you self-certify for statutory sick pay and how much does it cost?

The rules have been slightly altered to account for the Covid-19 pandemic, allowing people who are self-isolating to receive SSP as well.

If you are too ill to work, you may be entitled to statutory sick pay (SSP) from your employer.

This is how it works, and how you can get your hands on it.

You must meet the following criteria in order to be eligible for SSP:

It is paid for up to 28 weeks by your employer.

The number of days you can get SSP for is determined by the reason you’re off work.

You must usually notify your employer of your inability to work before the deadline they set (or within seven days if no deadline has been set).

If your illness is unrelated to Covid-19, you can begin receiving SSP on the fourth day you are absent from work due to illness.

You can get SSP for every day you are unable to work if it is related to Covid, but you must self-isolate for at least four days to be eligible.

Self-isolation can be a reason for receiving SSP for a variety of reasons, including:

If you:

It’s possible that your illnesses are “linked” if you have them on a regular basis.

The periods must be linked if they are to be linked:

If you have a continuous series of linked periods that lasts more than three years, you are no longer eligible for SSP.

If you are out of work for more than 28 days (including non-working days), you must provide proof of illness to your employer.

You can ask your doctor or a hospital doctor for this.

If you’re self-isolating and unable to work due to Covid, you can apply for an “isolation note” from NHS 111 online if you’ll be away for seven days or more.

If you’re unable to work, you’ll be paid £96.35 per week.

Your payment will be reduced by tax and national insurance deductions.

You won’t be able to get anything less than the legal minimum.

If your company offers sick pay, you’ll be able to get more.

Examine your contract to see if it includes this clause.

Notify your employer by the deadline to claim SSP.

Check with your boss about how you should inform them.

SSP is paid by your employer in the same way that Social Security is.

