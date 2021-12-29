How long has Vladimir Putin been President of Russia?

Boris Johnson has referred to Vladimir Putin as a dictator, a tyrant, and even a “super-villain.”

Russia’s strongman, who has been in power since Stalin, has denied involvement in the deadly nerve agent attacks on foreign soil.

Vladimir Putin, 69, has been President of Russia twice.

The former KGB operative is already the longest-serving leader since ruthless Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.

President Boris Yeltsin appointed Putin, a little-known security chief, as acting Prime Minister on August 9, 1999.

He has served as president or prime minister for the past two decades.

In addition, thanks to a referendum in July 2020, Putin will be able to stay in power until 2036.

However, in November 2020, Moscow sources claimed that Putin plans to resign in early 2021 due to mounting health concerns.

The strongman appears to be suffering from Parkinson’s disease, according to Kremlin observers.

Putin won his first presidential election in 2000 with more than 70% of the vote and his second election with more than 70% of the vote in 2004.

In 2008, he was forced to resign from his beloved position due to constitutional restrictions.

As a result, he was unable to serve as president for more than two consecutive terms.

He had been president for eight years and one hundred and eight days at the time.

Putin was named Prime Minister after his ally Dmitry Medvedev was elected President.

Putin returned to the presidency in 2012, winning re-election with 60% of the vote after a decision to extend presidential terms from four to six years.

Anti-Putin protests erupted both before and after the election, with critics accusing the Russian president of voter fraud.

In March 2018, Putin was re-elected with a landslide victory, just days after former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with a nerve agent in England.

As a result of this, he was given the authority to stay in office until 2024.

Russians then gave Putin until 2036 to keep his grip on power in July 2020.

They overwhelmingly approved constitutional amendments that will allow him to run for president twice in the future.

On the other hand, critics allege that the results were rigged on a large scale.

Putin has made a stunning U-turn and hinted that he might QUIT despite passing a new law making him “president for life.”

A surprise new bill was announced in November 2020 that would allow him to become a senator for life.

By November 2020, he will have been in office for more than 16 years.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is notoriously secretive, according to Fox Business, including about his finances, which remain a mystery.

Bill Browder, the former CEO of Hermitage Capital Management, estimated Putin’s worth in 2017…

