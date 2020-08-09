How long have Dog the Bounty Hunter and Francie Frane been married?

DOG the Bounty Hunter and Francie Frane have yet to be married.

The couple were dating for some time and announced their engagement in May exclusively to The Sun.

Here is more on Dog and Francie’s relationship.

Dog and Francie connected when Dog tried to reach out to Francie’s late husband Bob, who Dog was not aware had passed away.

The pair sparked a friendship, as Dog had also lost his wife Beth Chapman recently.

Francie and Dog began dating and moved in with each other.

Dog got his family’s approval before popping the big question.

Dog’s daughter Lyssa Chapman and close family friend Rainy Robinson told The Sun the reality star is head over heels for Francie – and say they couldn’t be happier for the new couple.

“He’s the happiest I’ve seen him in a long time – he’s so in love and wants to spend the rest of his life with Francie,” said Lyssa.

“Beth would approve – I honestly believe that Beth sent Francie for my dad – I feel like Beth and Bob are up there watching down over them,” she concluded.

Dog and Francie made it official in May 2020.

The couple revealed that Dog got down on one knee and popped the question with candles lit all around their Colorado home.

Describing the romantic proposal, Francie, 51, said: “I wasn’t expecting it at all.

“I think I had gone to pick up some food and then when I came back he had all the lights turned down with just a few lights on and a bunch of candles lit.

“So when I came in I was like, ‘Wow, this is awesome’. Then he said, ‘Come in, sit down because I need to talk to you.'”

“So I put all the food in the kitchen and I came in and he said, ‘I know that God brought you into my life and I don’t want to spend one moment of it without you.'”

Francie added: “And he got down on one knee and he opened the ring box and he said, ‘Will you marry me and spend the rest of our lives together?’

“Who can say no to that? It was wonderful.”

Dog has been married five times.

He was first married to La Fonda Sue Darnell in October of 1972 and they were together until 1977.

La Fonda filed for divorce when Dog was convicted of first-degree murder.

The pair had two children.

Dog then married Ann Tegnell in 1979.

The couple lost their first born, Zebadiah Chapman, just a month after being born and then had two more children.

Ann was granted custody of their children when they divorced around 1980 and relocated to Utah.

Dog’s third wife was Lyssa Rae Brittain.

The couple wed in 1982 and had three children together before splitting in 1991.

He wedded his fourth wife, Tawny Marie Chapman, in 1992 and separated in 1994.

Tawny and Dog did not have any children together.

Dog was recently spoofed by popular character, Eric Cartman on South Park’s episode.

In 2006, Dog married Beth Chapman and were together until her death.

Beth was dealing with aggressive throat cancer since November of 2017.

She initially went in remission, but the disease eventually spread to her lungs.

Beth was rushed to the hospital last year and placed in a medically-induced coma.

She passed on June 26, 2019 from complications of her cancer.

There is no official date yet as to when their wedding will take place.

However, they are planning to wait until after the coronavirus lockdown to get married.

The couple want all their family – including Dog’s 12 children, Francie’s two sons and their grandchildren – to be a part of their special day.

Dog also wants to invite his fans to his wedding saying: “I would love to have the biggest wedding there’s ever been.

“I’m sorry but that’s just me. I hope I can talk Francie into it and open it to my fans, the ‘Dog Pound,’ to everybody.

“It would be one hell of a party and it’s just what people need right now.

“I told Francie, people they need a little love after being locked down. I love the idea of that,” he concluded.