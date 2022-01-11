How long should cats be kept inside after relocating?

Everyone, especially your cat, finds moving to a new home stressful.

It’s critical to keep your cat inside during the first few weeks after the move, according to experts.

Cats have a strong attachment to their homes, and being taken somewhere new can make them feel anxious and vulnerable.

If you let your cat out right away, he or she may become disoriented and lost, or begin looking for a way back to your old home.

In order for cats to adjust to their new surroundings and smells, veterinarians recommend keeping them indoors for 2-6 weeks after they move in.

This period can vary depending on the cat’s personality; if your cat appears confident and is becoming frustrated with being kept inside, it may be safe to let them out sooner.

If your cat is easily startled or nervous, keep them inside as long as possible.

Before your feline friend is ready to face the outside world again, there are a few things you should plan for ahead of time to ensure they feel at ease in their new home.

Close all windows, doors, and cat flaps to prevent your pet from trying to escape or exploring the area.

One of your new home’s rooms should be designated as a’safe room’ for the cat, containing all of their food, toys, and litter, as well as a place where they can retreat if the rest of the house becomes too much for them.

Cats are capable of successfully navigating back to your old house once they remember the scent profile.

If your cat is let out too soon after the move, there’s a good chance it won’t return.

Check the garden and surrounding area first if your cat has vanished, as they could be stuck somewhere nearby.

Show your new neighbors a picture of your cat and ask them to check their gardens, sheds, and car.

If your cat has been microchipped, notify the microchip database as soon as possible so that your pet’s record can be updated.

If you’ve moved within a few miles of your old home, contact the new tenants to see if they’ve seen anything; your cat might have made it back.

You can also inquire at local veterinarians about whether your cat was brought in by someone.

Before being safely let outside, the cat should feel completely relaxed and at ease in their new home.

Most cats will let you know when they’re ready to go outside, and you’ll know when they’re ready…

