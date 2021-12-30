How long will Ghislaine Maxwell be imprisoned?

What will Ghislaine Maxwell’s sentence be?

GHISLAINE MAXWELL is the disgraced “madam” of serial sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein.

On December 29, 2021, Maxwell’s trial ended with her being found guilty of five of the six charges leveled against her.

Jeffrey Epstein’s confidante is Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite and heiress.

She has been dubbed the “pimp” of a notorious sex abuser.

She is the youngest child of disgraced media tycoon and British publisher Robert Maxwell, and was born in 1961 in Maisons Laffitte, France.

She had a romantic relationship with American financier Jeffrey Epstein in 1992, and they remained close for decades.

Maxwell has been accused of luring children into the clutches of her ex-boyfriend Epstein and even participating in some of the abuse, which she strongly denies.

Maxwell, one of the most wanted women in the world, fled to France, where she was born, to avoid being interrogated by the FBI in the United States about her ties to the late disgraced billionaire.

In 2016, the 59-year-old disappeared from public view and was discovered locked up in a secret hideaway on Avenue Matignon in the exclusive 8th Arrondissement of Paris.

When she returned to the United States is unknown.

Maxwell is facing the possibility of spending the rest of her life in prison, with a sentence of up to 65 years.

The jury heard how Maxwell recruited young girls as young as 14 for Epstein in what was dubbed the “trial of the century.”

Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe summarized the prosecution case against Maxwell on the last day of the trial, calling her a “grown woman who preyed on vulnerable kids.”

Maxwell, according to the prosecutor, was a “sophisticated predator who knew exactly what she was doing” who “ran the same playbook over and over.”

“She manipulated and groomed her victims.”

“She harmed young girls deeply and permanently,” Moe stated.

“Epstein couldn’t have done it by himself.”

Everything begins to seem legitimate when that man is accompanied by a posh, smiling, respectable, age-appropriate woman.”

Ghislaine Maxwell is a stepmother to her husband’s children from his first marriage.

Maxwell married Scott Borgerson, a tech millionaire, in secret in 2016, according to reports.

According to her brother, Ian, Maxwell’s family was unaware of the wedding until after her bail hearing.

Borgerson and Maxwell allegedly met in 2013, while the latter was still married to his now-ex-wife, Rebecca.

