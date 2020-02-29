So you’ve taken the time to hard boil some eggs for a weekend to dye Easter eggs (or, as you know, for tomorrow’s desk)a young). But when it comes to cooking eggs – how long in advance? also long in advance? Should they be stored peeled or unshelled? And shouldn’t you have left them on the counter overnight? We have the answers below.









How long will hard-boiled eggs last in the fridge?

Whether shelled or unshelled, hard-boiled eggs stay in the fridge for up to a week.

Should they be stored peeled or unshelled?

If you keep the eggs in the shell, they are protected from drying out because the shell acts as a moisture barrier. Store the eggs in a bowl or empty egg carton. However, mark them as cooked so as not to confuse them with your similar looking raw eggs in their shells.

If you want to keep the eggs unpeeled, put a slightly damp cloth with the babies in an airtight container. Alternatively, you can store shelled eggs in cold water in an airtight container. Update the water only daily.

Shelf?

As with all cooked foods left out at room temperature, hard-boiled eggs are no longer considered safe after two hours. Instead, after boiling, drop the eggs in a bowl of ice water and put the cooled eggs in the fridge for longer shelf life.