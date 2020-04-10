How long will quarantine last in Los Angeles? | California | Coronavirus USA | United States | Covid-19 | USA | USA | US | Trade Answers

The rapid expansion of coronavirus in U.S It has completely changed the landscape in its most tourist cities: streets that look empty, hospitals that need help and quarantines that force all the inhabitants of this country to remain in their homes. The uncertainty that families experience increases with the hours as there is talk of more than 15 thousand deaths due to Covid-19.

According to an unofficial account by the Center for Systems, Science and Engineering (CSSE) of Johns Hopkins University (Maryland), U.S It is the country with the most infected with coronavirus in the world with more than 300 thousand cases. In addition to New York, another of the areas most affected by the advance of this pandemic is California, where there are more than 13 thousand infected and 300 dead.

The California Department of Public Health has so far released the following numbers of coronavirus cases in California cities: Los Angeles at 5,940; Santa Clara, with 1,207; and San Diego, with 1,326.

Also, investigations have found that the greatest infections have occurred in the population aged 18 to 49 years, where more than 6 thousand affected are registered. Followed by people aged 50 to 64 years and over 65 years with 3600 and 2900 cases respectively.

The announcement of mandatory quarantine In the most populous state in the United States, it was made official with the announcement of the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom.

A thank you message for medical workers is displayed on the door of a home in Culver City, California. (Photo: AFP / Chris Delmas)

What does quarantine consist of?

The measure requires California residents to remain in their home. They can only go out in case of essential needs, such as obtaining food, taking care of a family member or friend, acquiring medicines, going to the bank. It has been asked to maintain social distance.

When did the quarantine start?

The Governor of California was one of the first authorities in the United States to declare mandatory quarantine. Gavin Newsom ordered all residents of this territory to stay home. This measure came into effect at midnight on Thursday, March 19.

“If they criticize us in the future, it is for taking us seriously,” said Governor Gavin Newsom during a press conference.

When does the quarantine end?

The State of California declared this quarantine, but did not speak of an end date. So it will be valid until further notice.

What services will be open during quarantine?

Essential state and local government functions will remain open, including police and fire stations, and offices that provide government programs and services.

Gas stations

Pharmacy

Supermarkets

Farmers markets

Food banks

Convenience stores

Take out restaurants

Banks

Laundries

Which establishments remain closed?

Restaurants

Bars and discotheques

Entertainment places

Gyms

Convention centers

Hairdressers

What are the symptoms of the new coronavirus?

Among the most common symptoms of covid-19 are: fever, tiredness, and dry cough, although body pain, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat, and diarrhea have been detected in some patients. These discomforts can be mild or appear gradually; However, there are cases in which people become infected, but do not develop any symptoms, said the World Health Organization (WHO).

In addition, the entity announced that 80% of people who acquire the disease recover without taking special treatment, 1 in 6 cases develops a serious illness and has difficulty breathing, older people and those with underlying medical conditions ( high blood pressure, heart problems, or diabetes) are more likely to develop serious illness, and only 2% of those who contracted the virus died.

How is the coronavirus spread?

Covid-19 is spread by contact of a healthy person with another who is infected. This disease spreads from person to person through droplets from the nose or mouth when the sick person coughs or exhales.

In many cases, these droplets fall on objects or surfaces, which are later touched by other individuals and carried to the nose, eyes, or mouth when they pass their hands over their faces.

