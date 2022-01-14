How long will the Northern Line be closed, and which London Underground stations will be impacted?

How long will Bank branches close and which London Underground stations will be impacted by the Northern Line closure?

The City of London’s main commuter route will be closed for improvements, including a new tunnel and passenger concourse at Bank.

Commuters in London are used to delays, but this one is expected to last much longer.

Because the Northern Line through Bank station is scheduled to be closed for several weeks, some travelers will have to find alternate routes.

The Northern Line’s Bank branch will close on Saturday for 17 weeks.

Between Kennington and Moorgate, it will be closed from January 15 to mid-May 2022.

The line between Camden Town and Moorgate will also have reduced service.

During peak hours, however, the Northern Line’s Charing Cross branch will be busier.

The 733 bus will run every seven to eight minutes from the Oval to Finsbury Square.

During this time, expect other stations on alternate routes to be busier.

However, the Central, District, and Circle lines should be unaffected.

It is shutting down to allow for the completion of improvements, which include the construction of a new Northern line tunnel and a passenger concourse at Bank Tube station.

This is part of the Bank Station Capacity Upgrade, which aims to boost the combined capacity of the Bank and Monument stations by 40%.

Bank and Monument stations, both in the city, are among London’s busiest, with 120 million passengers passing through them annually prior to the pandemic.

“The 17-week closure of the Bank branch of the Northern Line is now two days away,” said Andy Lord, managing director of London Underground. “We’re urging customers to check their journeys before they travel by usingJourney Planneror the TfL Go app.”

“We’re asking customers to think about taking their journeys at a different time or via a different route, using alternative Tube lines or rail, bus, walking, or cycling options.”

“We’re introducing a new bus route into the City and increased service on the Charing Cross branch to help people get around during the closure.”

