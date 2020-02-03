How long will the Super Bowl last? NFL match average length – and why it takes so long

The 2020 Super Bowl will see the San Francisco 49ers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs – and they could be out on the field for as long as four hours

The NFL’s centenary season will conclude on Sunday with the sport’s showpiece event – the Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs will take on San Francisco 49ers at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium in Super Bowl LIV, with hundreds of millions of viewers in the USA and around the world set to tune in.

Players on the winning team are expected to pocket around $124,000 each, while the losers will take home $62,000 per head.

With American football still very much a growing sport in the UK, one of the main criticisms from Brits is the length of matches.

But how long will Sunday’s Super Bowl actually take? Here is all you need to know…

Super Bowl LIV will kick off at 11.30pm (UK time) on Sunday 2 February, and will run into the early hours of Monday morning for viewers in Britain.

The match will be shown live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

The game itself will be comprised of four 15-minute quarters, totalling an hour of play time.

However, in practice matches often last much longer. Sunday’s Super Bowl is expected to last around four hours.

In terms of the game itself, no.

But the event as a whole will be slightly longer than a regular NFL game, which usually takes just over three hours to complete.

This is down to the frequent stoppages throughout the game.

Injuries, TV timeouts and the breaks between plays and quarters all contribute to its length.

The Super Bowl is typically longer than a regular game because of its heavy focus on advertising and its iconic half time show, which lasts around 30 minutes.

The show is regularly headlined by some of the biggest names in music, with this year’s edition featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

As previously mentioned, the average NFL game lasts for just over three hours, but the length of matches can vary greatly.

The 49ers’ 9-0 victory over the Washington Redskins in October last year took just two hours and 36 minutes, while on the other hand, some matches can last upwards of four hours.

There are a number of reasons for this. The clock continues to run when the ball stays within the field of play – for example, when a pass is made to a player in bounds. However, the clock is stopped when the ball goes out of bounds which can lead to a significant amount of time being taken during these regular stoppages.

During a game the ball is only in play for around 11 minutes in total – the rest of the 60 minutes is used up by the clock continuing to run unless the ball become dead.