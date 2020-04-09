How Lufthansa and the government gamble for the survival of the AUA

Should the Lufthansa the conditions Austria not accept – which is not so unlikely – or gamble too high, there would be an alternative. A insolvency would not end the AUA mean. Out Frankfurt by the way, you can hear that parts of Lufthansa management have long been advocating that AUA if necessary, to go bankrupt. In order to get rid of the unloved Austria subsidiary at low cost. As a reminder: The Lufthansa boss at the time Wolfgang Mayrhuber, a native of Upper Austria, had to take over the AUA box through against violent internal criticism.

If the worst-case scenario actually occurs, that would be AUA no problem of the Lufthansa more, apart from the enormous image damage for Europe largest aviation group, but the Austrian one government. In view of the disastrous forecasts for global aviation, re-nationalization is not an issue. Not for them ÖVP and probably not for the Greens either.

Rather, the government lure with a deal. who the AUA buys out of the bankruptcy estate and the location Vienna maintains not only guaranteed loans and / or grants, but also other facilities such as flight rights.