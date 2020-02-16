How Man City’s Champions League ban could trigger Premier League punishment too

Manchester City were banned from the Champions League by UEFA on Friday amid allegations of breaching Financial Fair Play regulations

Manchester City could receive further punishment from the Premier League on top of UEFA’s ban.

That is according to BBC Sport’s Manchester correspondent Simon Stone.

City were banned from all UEFA competitions, including the Champions League, as well as being given a £24.9m fine.

It comes after a lengthy investigation by the European football organisation into breaches of Financial Fair Play regulations.

But Stone has suggested the Citizens could also face punishment domestically.

Speaking on BBC Sport’s Football Focus , the journalist said: “The Premier League FFP rules are similar, not exactly the same, but similar to UEFA’s.

“So you would have to conclude that if Manchester City have been found to have breached UEFA FFP rules, then they would also breach Premier League FFP rules.”

City quickly made a statement on Friday evening, saying they would be taking the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

And Stone explained why the club were fighting back.

“But Manchester City don’t think they have,” he added.

“They feel the whole process if flowed to start with and they simply don’t feel they’ve done anything wrong.”

Fellow pundit Leon Osman brought up the suggestion of City taking a points deduction.

But Stone quickly replied: “I can see why you’d say that, but that would mean Manchester City accepting guilt and they fundamentally do not accept that.

“They are going to fight this.

“Manchester City will fight this with every fibre of their being.”

UEFA’s punishment comes amid allegations they provided misleading information over their finances.

They were found guilty by the Club Financial Control Body in a hearing on January 22 of falsely inflating sponsorship revenue.

The investigation followed the publication of “leaked” e-mails by German magazine Der Spiegel in November 2018.

The documents appeared to show City owner Sheik Mansour was mostly funding the £67.5m annual shirt, stadium and academy sponsorship through Ethiad Airways.

This has seen boss Guardiola and star players such as Raheem Sterling’s futures thrown into doubt.