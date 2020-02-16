How Man Utd’s line-up could look next season as club plan ‘English revolution’ in transfer market

Manchester United will look very different next season if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s bosses sanction several summer transfers

Manchester United are set to break the bank once again this summer as the club continue to show faith in struggling boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian has failed to mastermind a run of winning form despite the arrivals of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James in the summer, with Bruno Fernandes set to make only his second start on Monday.

Although Manchester City’s Champions League ban looks to have given the Red Devils a better chance of Champions League qualification, an improvement to their playing squad looks vital should they be able to bridge the gap on both City and Liverpool.

The Daily Mail have now named several players who United are interested in bringing to Old Trafford in the summer, including five English youngsters.

The usual names of Jack Grealish and James Maddison have been joined by West Ham’s Declan Rice as well as Norwich City duo Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons.

Although United would struggle fitting all five of those targets into their current side, it wouldn’t come as surprise if two or three are move in the summer.

News emerged via The Mirror this week that Solskjaer missed out on four targets last month as Fernandes and Odion Ighalo joined, but that could be rectified in the summer.

Ed Woodward said earlier this week: “Our focus is on bringing in a combination of experience and the best young players with potential to develop further, fusing graduates from our academy with high-quality acquisitions.

“Our recruitment process focuses on analysis and selection of players over the course of a season, with a view to the following summer transfer window.

“As part of the rebuild we see this coming summer as an important opportunity.”

He then added of this season’s targets: “We remain in contention in the Europa League and the FA Cup, as well as for Champions League qualification, so there is still lots to play for.

”However, as a club and a board, we do recognise that we are not yet where we want to be.

“It is the overwhelming priority of everyone at the club to get us back to regularly challenging for Premier League and Champions League titles.

“Although progress may not always be smooth, everyone across the club is focused and committed on playing their part in helping achieve those aims.”

Potential Manchester United line-up for 2020/21

De Gea; Williams, Lindelof, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka; Fernandes, Rice; Cantwell, Grealish, Martial; Rashford.