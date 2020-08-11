How many children does Russian President Vladimir Putin have?

RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin has two daughters whom he keeps out of the spotlight.

His eldest daughter Mariya Vorontsova is 35, and his other daughter, Yekaterina Tikhonova is 33.

Here’s more on the politician’s family.

Vladimir Putin is the president of Russia.

He took office in 2012 and was formerly the Prime Minister of Russia from 1999 to 2000 and again from 2008 to 2012.

The 67-year-old head of state was once a KGB spy.

Russia has become one of the new epicenters of the coronavirus pandemic with 795,038 cases – fourth highest in the world behind the US, Brazil, and India.

Putin has two daughters – Mariya and Yekaterina.

Over his long political career, Putin has always kept his children, now in their 30s, out of the limelight, never permitting them to be seen and rarely even speaking about them.

Unseen pictures of Putin’s daughters as teenagers have recently emerged from the private collection of an estranged friend.

They were released as part of a $15milllion legal case brought against the Russian state by former Putin confident Sergei Pugachev, 57.

The Russian state lost this week in a Paris arbitration court.

Today Mariya, who uses the surname Vorontsova, has a career in medical research and is an expert on dwarfism, according to reports.

She is believed to be married to a Dutch businessman with whom she has a family, making Putin a grandfather.

Yekaterina, 33, known by the family name of her maternal grandmother, Tikhonova, has gone from being a high-kicking ‘rock’n’roll’ dancer to spearheading a major new Russian artificial intelligence initiative.

She was formerly married to Russia’s youngest billionaire, Kirill Shamalov, 38, though is now divorced.

Putin has recently said that one of his daughters has been administered an experimental coronavirus vaccine.

It is not known which of the daughters purportedly received the vaccine, but Mariya works as a medical researcher.

The claim comes after Russia became the first country to give regulatory approval to a vaccine, although concerns have been raised about the speed at which it was developed.

The jab is still in the final stages of trials to test whether it is effective and safe, but the move could be a step towards rolling out a mass vaccination program.

Russia has said it plans to produce 30million doses inside the country before the end of the year, and that it could also produce up to 170million doses abroad.

The first human trial of the vaccine, a month-long test involving 38 people, ended in mid-July, with researchers concluded it was safe to use and produced an immune response, although the strength of that response was not clear.

Speaking at a meeting with members of his government, President Putin said: “As far as I know, a vaccine against a new coronavirus infection has been registered this morning, for the first time in the world.

“I know that it works quite effectively, it forms a stable immunity and, I repeat, has passed all the necessary checks.

“One of my daughters got herself this shot. I think in this sense, she took part in the experiment.”

When asked if Putin was taking it, he said: “It probably wouldn’t be a good idea to use an uncertified vaccine on the head of state.”

Putin was formerly married to Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, from whom he divorced in 2014.

The two were married for 31 years before they separated.

The ex-couple made their divorce public on Russian state television after attending a ballet performance.

“It was a joint decision: we hardly see each other, each of us has our own life,” Putin said at the time.

“I am very grateful to Vladimir… that he still supports me. And the children, he really cares for them and the children feel this,” his former wife added.

As a notoriously secretive person, Putin’s official net worth remains unknown.

Former Hermitage Capital Management CEO Bill Browder, an opponent of Putin, estimated the Russian leader’s net worth at $200billion.

A former Kremlin adviser Stanislav Belkovsky claimed that Putin was worth at least $40 billion in 2007.

Putin earned around $673,000 between 2011 and 2016 as claimed by the Central Commission of the Russian Federation.

This would put his annual salary at around $112,000, according to The Washington Post.

Critics believe Putin accumulated his mass wealth through his leadership and holdings in oil companies.