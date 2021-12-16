How many Covid cases are there in my area? A map depicting the most recent UK coronavirus rates as the Omicron variant spreads quickly.

As the Omicron variant spreads, Covid cases continue to rise in the UK, with restrictions tightening in the run-up to Christmas.

The Omicron variant’s arrival in the UK has resulted in an increase in Covid cases, prompting the imposition of new restrictions just in time for the holidays.

Plan B measures have been implemented in England to combat the new strain, as well as a push for more booster jabs, which has been echoed in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

New travel testing restrictions have also been implemented, though the red list has been effectively abolished due to the prevalence of Omicron in the United Kingdom.

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest overall Covid case rates across the UK, as described by leading scientists as “probably the most significant threat” of the pandemic.

According to the latest figures from the government, the UK reported 344,857 new cases in the seven days leading up to Thursday, December 9th, equating to a rate of 514.1 infections per 100,000 people.

Since November 8, when it was 349.5, this number has been steadily rising.

Northern Ireland has the highest national rates, with 642.8 cases per 100,000 people, followed by England with 519, Wales with 516.3, and Scotland with 416.3.

While the number of Covid hotspots in England is lower than in Northern Ireland, it does contain the majority of the UK’s Covid hotspots.

South Northamptonshire has the highest rate in the UK, at 895.4, with Reigate and Banstead close behind on 891.8.

There were 872.2 cases per 100,000 people in South Oxfordshire, 865.2 in Plymouth, and 822.1 in the South Hams.

Newry, Mourne, and Down had the highest rate of 842.7, followed by Antrim and Newtownabbey on 779.1 in Northern Ireland.

The Isle of Anglesey has the most cases in Wales, with 745.3 infections per 100,000 people, while East Ayrshire has the highest rate in Scotland, at 628.3.

Despite the fact that every lower tier local authority in the UK now has a rate of over 100, some areas are less badly affected.

For example, the Orkney Islands reported 26 cases in seven days at a rate of 116.1, while the Shetland Islands reported 179.3.

Allerdale in England had a rate of 197.3 cases per 100,000 people, with the rest of the UK having over 200 cases.

