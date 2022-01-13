How many Covid cases are there in my area? A map depicting UK coronavirus rates as the Omicron outbreak subsides.

How many Covid cases are there in my neighborhood? A map depicting UK coronavirus rates as the Omicron outbreak eases slightly.

On Wednesday, January 12th, 129,587 people in the UK tested positive for Covid, down from over 218,000 just over a week ago.

In the United Kingdom, the number of cases of Covid-19 has begun to decrease.

Over the last seven days, there have been just over a million positive tests, which is down 20% from the previous week.

Because of the combination of vaccines and the Omicron variant typically causing less serious illness than previous strains of Covid-19, deaths and hospitalizations have increased, but remain very low in comparison to the number of cases.

It’s unclear whether the decrease in reported cases is due to the Omicron spike peaking or fewer people ordering PCR tests now that guidance has changed, allowing asymptomatic people who test positive on a lateral flow to begin isolation without having to order a PCR test.

The seven-day infection rate in the United Kingdom is 1,737 per 100,000 people – here’s how it breaks down by region.

Boris Johnson has resisted adding more Covid restrictions in England, which currently has the most lenient rules of the four UK countries.

Face masks are still required in public indoor spaces, people are being told to work from home, and vaccine passes are in effect, but otherwise, people are free to go about their lives as usual.

The seven-day infection rate in England is 1,723 per 100,000 people.

The following is a breakdown by region:

The Omicron surge began in London, but the capital’s numbers have fallen in the new year.

The North now has the highest number of cases, while the South West remains the least affected region.

With 1,685 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period, Scotland now has the lowest Covid rate of the four UK countries.

With 695 cases per 100,000 people, the remote Shetland Islands have the lowest rates in the country.

Edinburgh has a 1,489 infection rate, Glasgow has a 1,768 infection rate, and Aberdeen has a 1,393 infection rate.

Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has announced that the ban on outdoor events will be lifted on Monday, January 17th.

This means that fans will be able to participate.

