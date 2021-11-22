How many Covid cases are there in my area? As Europe battles a wave of infections, a map shows the coronavirus rate across the UK.

How many Covid cases are there in my neighborhood? As Europe battles a wave of infections, a map shows the rate of coronavirus infections across the country.

On Sunday, November 21st, just over 40,000 people in the UK tested positive for Covid, up from around 35,700 a week ago.

Cases of Covid-19 have resurfaced in the United Kingdom.

However, thanks to the effects of the vaccine roll-out, deaths and hospitalizations have remained relatively stable since August.

More than 80% of those aged 12 and up have received both doses of the vaccine.

More than a quarter of people have now received their booster, which has now been extended to over-40s, frontline healthcare workers, and clinically extremely vulnerable people.

The average infection rate in the UK is 418.3 per 100,000 people.

This is how it breaks down in different parts of the country.

The seven-day case rate in England is 409.5 per 100,000 people, which is very close to the UK average.

The following is a breakdown of the data by region:

With 617.6 cases per 100,000 people, Devon has the highest rate in the UK.

Torbay comes in second with 614.5, followed by Bournemouth, Christchurch, and Poole with 603.8.

The London borough of Newham, on the other hand, has the lowest rate in the country, at 204.6 percent.

The least infected areas include Westminster (212.7), Southwark (230.3), and Tower Hamlets (238).

With a seven-day case rate of 384.4, Scotland is the lowest of the four UK nations.

Calderdale has the lowest figure in the country, at 242.2, followed by Glasgow, which has a figure of 258.5.

On Tuesday, the Scottish Government will decide whether to expand the Covid pass to include movie theaters, theaters, and cafes.

“With cases gradually increasing and pressures on our NHS, our approach is to keep people safe and get through a challenging winter without having to reintroduce any restrictions,” Deputy First Minister John Swinney said.

“Our vaccine certification scheme is working well, with affected venues and events continuing to operate and over 1.5 million downloads of the NHS Covid status app to date.”

“Because we want businesses to stay open over the holidays, we should look into expanding Covid certification.”

With 536.5 infections per 100,000 people, Wales has the second highest rate of Covid infection in the UK.

Mark Drakeford is the First Minister of the United Kingdom.

