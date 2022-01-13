How many letters to the Tory 1922 Committee are required to trigger a vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson?

How many letters to the Conservative 1922 Committee are required to trigger a vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson?

If 15% of Tory MPs write to the chair of the powerful backbench 1922 Committee, a leadership contest would be triggered.

As the row over a Downing Street party rages on, Boris Johnson is facing calls from his own backbenchers to resign.

After apologizing for attending a “bring your own booze” event in No 10’s garden in May 2020, when the country was on lockdown, a number of Tory MPs have called on the Prime Minister to resign.

A report into a series of alleged similar gatherings conducted by senior civil servant Sue Gray could determine Mr Johnson’s fate.

Regardless of the findings of the inquiry, the Prime Minister could face a no-confidence vote if enough of his own MPs support the move – here’s how that would work.

If 15% of Tory MPs write to the chair of the powerful backbench 1922 Committee, expressing their dissatisfaction with Mr Johnson, a leadership contest would be triggered.

There are currently 360 Conservative MPs, which means that 54 of them must sign a letter to force a confidence vote.

The number of MPs who have submitted letters is kept a closely guarded secret by the 1922 Committee, but MPs are free to make public if they have done so.

Sir Roger Gale, a veteran backbencher, and Douglas Ross, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, both publicly confirmed that they had sent letters on Wednesday.

Mr Ross was joined by all 31 Tory MSPs in calling for the PM to resign, but only MPs have the power to force a no-confidence motion.

This means that peers aren’t allowed to participate in the process.

If the 54 letters are sent to the 1922 Committee, a vote of no confidence will be held, with Conservative MPs voting for or against the Prime Minister.

If the leader receives more than 50% of the vote, he or she is removed from office.

Any leader who loses a vote of confidence is barred from running in the next election.

Votes of confidence can be cast quickly.

The vote of no confidence in Theresa May, for example, was held on December 12, 2018, the day after she received notification that the 15% threshold had been reached.

She required 159 votes in the House of Commons.

