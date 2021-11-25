How many people did John Wayne Gacy murder?

What was the identity of John Wayne Gacy, and how many people did he murder?

JOHN Wayne Gacy, also known as the “Killer Clown,” was one of America’s most notorious serial killers.

Before he was apprehended, he murdered and sexually assaulted at least 33 young men.

After growing up in a working-class family, Gacy was thought to have had a relatively normal childhood, though his father was a known alcoholic.

He married Marylynn Myers after his childhood, and they had a son and a daughter together.

As “Pogo the clown” or “Patches the clown,” he frequently performed as a clown at charity events and children’s hospitals.

In 1968, four years before his first murder, Gacy was convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage boy.

Following his conviction, Myers divorced Gacy.

Gacy went on to become a fairly successful independent contractor after his release in 1970, and he bought a house in Chicago.

Over a six-year period, Gacy is suspected of killing 33 people.

Timothy McCoy, a 16-year-old boy who he stabbed to death after picking him up from a bus terminal, was his first victim in 1972.

He would claim his victims at his Chicago home.

He would lure boys and young men into his home and pretend to perform a magic trick on them, often while dressed as a clown.

He would rape and torture his victims after convincing them to put on handcuffs.

He would then bury a large number of his victims beneath his home.

James “Jimmie” Byron Haakenson is the most recent Gacy victim to be named.

In 1976, Haakenson had run away from his Minnesota home and met Gacy in Chicago.

In 1978, Jimmie’s body was discovered among dozens of others in the crawl space of Gacy’s Chicago-area home.

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Department, the remains were only recently identified using DNA technology that wasn’t available at the time.

Gacy was the last person seen with 15-year-old Robert Piest, according to police.

Police discovered the bodies of 29 boys and young men at Gacy’s home after obtaining a search warrant, and four more bodies were discovered in the Des Plaines River.

The bodies had been rotting for years, but Gacy dismissed the suspicions, claiming that it was just damp.

In 1994, the inhuman murderer was sentenced to death by lethal injection after spending 14 years in prison.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]