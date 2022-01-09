How many people died in the cliff collapse in Brazil?

In the cliff collapse in Brazil, how many people died?

A cliff collapse in Brazil killed several people on January 8.

Tourist motorboats riding through the lake were struck by a canyon wall that had collapsed.

On January 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. local time (14:00 a.m. GMT), a cliff on Furnas Lake in Capitolio, Minas Gerais, collapsed onto tourist boats.

Following an incident in Brazil’s south-east, at least seven people were killed, three are still missing, and nearly 32 were injured.

More survivors are being sought by the Brazilian Navy and local firefighters in the water.

One of the boats had to be sunk.

Onlookers attempt to warn the boats as the rock detaches from the cliff in a viral video.

Broken bones, as well as head and face injuries, were among the victims of the accident.

According to Romeu Zema, the governor of Minas Gerais, the collapse occurred after days of rain in the area, making cliffs more vulnerable to collapse.

In Portuguese, he wrote, “I sympathize with the families during this trying time.”

The investigation into the fatal accident is still underway.