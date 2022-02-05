How many people died in the Wisconsin Brown Deer shooting?

How many people were killed in the Wisconsin Brown Deer shooting?

Four people were shot at an apartment building in Brown Deer, Wisconsin.

Saturday, February 5, 2022 was the date of the incident.

Two people were killed in the shooting, according to Brown Deer Police Chief Peter Nimmer.

One of the victims is a grown man, while the other is a grown woman.

At the time, neither victim was named.

Two more people are in critical condition at a local hospital due to their injuries.

Wisconsin police were called to the Park Plaza Condominiums in Brown Deer, Wisconsin, around 10 a.m. local time.

Authorities believe the shooting occurred in both the apartment building and its parking lot, according to authorities.

The gunman was shooting at the cops from the balcony as multiple armed vehicles and a SWAT team arrived on the scene.

According to authorities, no officers were injured when they did not fire a weapon at the suspect.

The building was evacuated once authorities arrived.

Following the incident, Chief Nimmer said, “We believe we have the suspect in custody.”

“All of the buildings are being cleared to ensure the safety of the area.”

At this time, the gunman’s identity and motivation are unknown.

Brown Deer is a Milwaukee County suburb with a population of about 13,000 people.

CNN Money ranked Brown Deer as the 19th Best Place to Live in August of 2013.

Brown Deer has a household income of over (dollar)60,000 on average.

NFL linebacker Zack Baun, MLB umpire Bruce Froemming, and basketball player Steve Novak are among the community’s notable residents.

