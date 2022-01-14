How many people have been detained in connection with the Capitol riots?

THE FBI has been actively arresting Trump supporters who are accused of advocating for and participating in the deadly January 6, 2021 riot in the US Capitol.

The FBI is still looking for those who took part in the heinous attack and has taken over 700 people into custody so far.

According to Insider, 738 arrests had been made in connection with the Capitol attacks on January 6, 2021, as of January 2022.

As police attempted to contain the ruckus outside the building, the insurgency claimed the lives of five people and resulted in several life-threatening injuries.

Following are some of the 700 people arrested and detained as a result of the Capitol Riots:

Stewart Rhodes is the leader of the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia.

On January 13, 2022, Rhodes, 56, was charged with seditious conspiracy in connection with the Capitol riots, along with ten other Oath Keepers members.

Rhodes, a Yale graduate, is charged with conspiring with others to “obstruct by force the execution of the laws governing the transfer of presidential power.”

Attempting to “overthrow, put down, or destroy the government of the United States by force” is defined as seditious.

According to the BBC, Rhodes allegedly formed a number of “quick reaction force” teams that “planned to use firearms in support of their plot to prevent the lawful transfer of presidential power.”

Rhodes and the other members of the Oath Keepers are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Richard Barnett, also known as “Bigo,” was one of the rioters who stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to intimidate Congress leaders as they certified the Electoral College votes.

The Arkansas man tracked down Pelosi’s office and sat on her desk, his legs propped up on top of her belongings.

He was photographed outside the Capitol holding an envelope he claimed he removed from Pelosi’s office after he walked out.

Cops arrested him for the illegal stunt two days after he barged into the House speaker’s office.

Barnett was arrested on January 7, 2021, according to the Justice Department, for “illegally entering” Pelosi’s office and taking her mail.

According to a criminal complaint, Barnett was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, as well as theft of public property.

He was released from prison in April 2021, and his trial is set for February 1, 2022.

For storming the Capitol, Jake “Angeli” Chansley, aka “QAnon Shaman,” was also detained.

Angeli was captured on camera screaming…

