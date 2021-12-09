How many people have lied in the Rotunda of the US Capitol?

How many people have lied in the Rotunda of the United States Capitol?

Lying in state is the practice of placing a deceased official’s body in a state building, either outside or inside a coffin, to allow the public to pay their respects.

Traditionally, these ceremonies are held in a country’s, state’s, or city’s capitol building.

According to the official website of the US Senate, only 35 people have been laid to rest in the Capitol Rotunda, 13 of whom served as senators while alive.

Presidents, Vice Presidents, Generals, Senators, Representatives, and others are among the others.

The US Capitol has served as a memorial to the nation’s most illustrious individuals since Henry Clay’s inauguration in 1852.

The bodies of 12 US presidents, two vice presidents, members of the US Congress, unknown soldiers, military heroes, a city planner, and US Supreme Court justices have been laid in state and made available for public viewing in the Capitol.

After their deaths, Presidents Henry Clay, Abraham Lincoln, John F Kennedy, Warren Harding, James Garfield, Robert Taft, Lyndon B Johnson, William McKinley, Herbert Hoover, Dwight Eisenhower, Gerald Ford, and George HW Bush slept in the Rotunda.

The Rotunda was authorized to be used for a “lay-in honor” of two Capitol Police officers who died in the line of duty in 1998 by Congress.

In 2020, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg became the first woman to be entombed in the National Statuary Hall.

Bob Dole, the former Senate majority leader and Republican presidential nominee in 1996, was laid to rest in the Rotunda of the United States Capitol on December 9, 2021.

The custom of lying in state has been practiced for millennia and is linked to the age-old tradition of following our rules after death.

According to the official website of the National Conference of State Legislatures, grand processions in the United States date back to the first state funeral for a sitting president, William Henry Harrison, in 1841.

However, Henry Clay, a US Senator from Kentucky, was the first to lie in state in the US Capitol, doing so in 1852.

Who is allowed to lie in state in the US Capitol is determined by no rule or legislation.

The rotunda’s use is determined by a joint resolution of the United States Senate and House of Representatives.

Abraham Lincoln was the first president to be laid to rest at the US Capitol.