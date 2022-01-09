How many people were killed in the apartment fire in the Bronx?

What is the total number of people killed in the Bronx apartment fire?

On the morning of Sunday, January 9, 2022, a HORRIFIC fire broke out in a Bronx apartment building.

The fire has been dubbed “one of the worst fires” in New York City history by officials.

On Sunday, a fire in a Bronx apartment building killed at least 19 people, including nine children.

“This is going to be one of the worst fires in modern history,” said Mayor Eric Adams of New York.

On Sunday afternoon, Stefan Ringel, Adams’ senior adviser, confirmed the death toll.

According to Ringel, over 500 people have been injured, with 13 of them still in critical condition at a local hospital.

At a press conference following the tragedy, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro stated that the majority of the victims died as a result of severe smoke inhalation.

“Firefighters discovered victims on every floor and were rescuing them from cardiac and respiratory arrest,” Nigro said.

“In our city, that has never happened before.”

We anticipate a high number of fatalities.”