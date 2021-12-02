How many people were killed in the shooting at Oxford High School?

How many people died in the shooting at Oxford High School?

On November 30, 2021, tragedy struck Michigan’s Oxford High School when a 15-year-old student allegedly opened fire on his classmates.

The suspect was apprehended shortly after the names of his victims began to be revealed.

On November 30, just before 1 p.m., Oakland police responded to reports of an “active shooter” at the school.

Authorities arrived on the scene within five minutes of the 911 call, and the suspect was apprehended right away.

When the first gunshot rang out, one of the students was walking home from lunch.

She claimed to have heard gunshots and seen another student who was bleeding.

She said she “just ran” after hearing five gunshots.

She stated, “He was bleeding from his cheek and arm.”

“All I ask is that you send prayers to those who were injured.”

It’s just a pity.”

Three more students said they froze when they heard the first shot, but “just started running” when they heard the second one.

“It was complete chaos.”

Another student stated, “People were getting into their cars and were just afraid of being hit.”

Four students have died as a result of the shooting so far.

The following people are among the victims:

Tate Myre, a 16-year-old Oxford junior, is said to have died in a police car en route to the hospital.

On the field, he was a member of the football team, and off the field, he was an honor student.

Myre was remembered after the incident as a “phenomenal football player with a bright future who was an even better young man off the field than he was on it.”

In a tweet, Oxford Football said, “We all loved Tate and he will be sorely missed.”

Following his death, some of Myre’s former teammates started an online petition to rename the school’s Wildcat Stadium in his honor, which has received nearly 67,000 signatures.

Hana St. is a street in Hana, Hawaii.

Juliana was a 14-year-old Oxford freshman on the volleyball team.

She is the youngest victim to have died at this time.

Madisyn Baldwin, a 17-year-old senior at the school, had been accepted to several colleges, according to reports.

Jennifer Graves Mosqueda, her grandmother, called her a “beautiful, smart, sweet loving girl” in a Facebook post.

Justin Shilling, 17, was the most recent victim to pass away.

According to The Daily Beast, he worked at Anita’s Kitchen and was a member of the school’s bowling and golf teams.

“Justin was an exemplary employee, a devoted friend and coworker, co-captain of his bowling team, and simply a joy to be around,” the restaurant said on Facebook.

“We have…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]