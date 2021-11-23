How many people were killed in Waukesha’s Christmas parade?

How many people died in the Waukesha Christmas parade?

On November 21,2021, tragedy struck Waukesha when five people were killed in a horrific incident during their annual parade.

A person of interest is currently in custody, though the incident is still under investigation as police try to figure out what happened.

The Waukesha Christmas parade is an annual holiday event held on the streets of Waukesha, Wisconsin’s historic downtown.

After being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they celebrated their 58th anniversary this year.

The theme for 2021 was “Comfort and Joy,” and there were over 60 submissions.

It was also the city’s 125th anniversary.

Among those who tragically died are:

Virginia Sorenson, 79, was a registered nurse and a 19-year member of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, a group of grandmothers in their 50s and 70s who danced together.

She was the group’s instructor and choreographer, and she frequently assisted newcomers and veterans with the group’s routines.

David Sorenson, her 56-year-old husband, expressed his admiration for the group in a statement.

“Everything about it appealed to her.

The instructing was enjoyable for her.

She enjoys the women’s camaraderie as well as dancing.

She enjoyed being on stage.”

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies’ LeAnna Owen, 71, was a member.

“Our group was doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade putting smiles on faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness,” the group said in a Facebook post, confirming her and several other members’ deaths.

“The Grannies who died were extremely passionate.

The joy of being a Grannie shone in their eyes.

They held us together like glue.

Tamara Durand, 52, was a member of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies as well as a former Beaver Dam resident.

Jane Kuilch, 52, was a Citizen Bank employee and a MDG volunteer.

“One of our team members who was walking with the parade float was struck and died as a result of her injuries,” the company said in a statement.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends in this tragic loss.”

Wilhelm Hospel, 81, was married to one of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies members.

After the SUV plowed into the parade, it killed five people and injured more than 48 others, including 18 children.

