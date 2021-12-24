What are Santa’s reindeer’s names and how many does he have?

The red nose of Rudolph leads the way, but here are the other reindeer who help deliver gifts around the world.

Father Christmas is accompanied by nine trusty reindeer on Christmas Eve, who assist him in visiting homes all over the world.

‘A Visit from Saint Nicholas,’ also known as ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,’ was written by Clement Clarke Moore in 1823 and mentioned the ‘eight tiny reindeer.’

Rudolph did not make his first appearance until 1939.

The reindeer pull Santa’s sleigh across the sky, defying gravity and delivering all of the presents to good children.

You’re probably familiar with the names, or at least some of the names, of Santa’s reindeer thanks to the 1949 hit ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.’

So, here’s a list of their full names:

The famous Christmas song about the reindeer who was left out is the start of any good holiday sing-along.

Here are the full lyrics so that the next time everyone gathers around the piano to sing, you can finish the song…

