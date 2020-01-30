How men are getting the prostate cancer message

Prostate cancer deaths will continue to rise until an NHS screening programme is introduced, experts have warned.

Doctors and charities yesterday welcomed new figures which suggest men are finally getting over their embarassment of prostate issues and getting themselves checked.

Diagnoses shot up by a fifth in 2018 – from 41,201 to 49,029 – overtaking breast cancer and making prostate the most common cancer in England for the first time.

But cancer specialists last night said that while this growing awareness is a significant cause for celebration, deaths will continue to rise until the NHS has a programme which means men are routinely checked.

Professor Hashim Ahmed, professor of urology at Imperial College London, said: ‘Unless we have a co-ordinated effort and a serious discussion about screening we are just going to limp along, relying on people raising awareness.’

Earlier diagnosis means men have a much better survival chance, yet for years men have been far too slow to report symptoms – too embarrassed to discuss bodily functions and too scared to go to their GP.

In 2018 that began to change – and men started talking about the disease as they had never done before.

Experts attribute this to celebrities such as Bill Turnbull and Stephen Fry – who spoke out about their own experience of prostate cancer.

And health officials also praised the Daily Mail, which in February 2018 relaunched its long-running prostate awareness campaign.

New NHS statistics last night showed referrals shot up as a result.

Between November 2017 and November 2019 monthly referrals for suspected urological cancers – most of which are for prostate cancer – soared from 17,223 to 19,470.

And the number of men treated went up from 3,081 to 3,217.

But experts stressed that while this jump is to be welcomed, greater awareness still relies on men taking the initiative and going to their GP if they have symptoms.

A better system would be routine screening – in which every man of a certain age is invited for a test, whether they have symptoms or not.

This currently exists for breast cancer – for which middle-aged women are invited every three years – but tests for prostate cancer are not yet good enough.

Advances in MRI scanning show huge promise in this area – but are still being trialled.

Instead men are left to request a ‘PSA’ blood test from their GP – which they are eligible for over the age of 50.

But this is far from accurate, and even if it raises red flags it requires a follow-up with biopsy, which itself has accuracy problems.

Experts say this is the key reason that annual prostate cancer deaths are still on the rise – up 2,600 between 1999 and 2017, from 9,460 to 12,031.

In the same period breast cancer deaths dropped by nearly 1,600, from 12,947 to 11,371

Professor Ahmed said: ‘We are leaving this to celebrities and relying on men to see a story in a newspaper to get themselves tested.

‘We should be formalising a really robust strategy to make sure aggressive prostate cancer is picked up.’

He stressed any screening strategy should use sophisticated technology that diagnoses the most dangerous cancers, but leaves the slow-growing cancers that would never cause a man any harm.

‘I think in the UK we are spearheading this area,’ he said.

‘But nobody is making the decision to make the next step and get this into a routine strategy.’

Professor Caroline Moore, of University College London, is running a trial testing MRI scans on men over the age of 50 with no history of prostate symptoms as a first step to creating such a programme.

‘The holy grail for screening would be a test that diagnoses men who would die otherwise, but does not result in overtreatment of men who do not need it,’ she said.

‘If we can find an accurate way to do that, that would be brilliant.’

Paul Mitcheson of men’s health charity Movember said: ‘Too many men are diagnosed with late-stage prostate cancer when their disease is much more difficult to treat.

‘If those men could be detected at an earlier stage, they would be in a much better position.

‘Given the increasing numbers of men coming forward for testing, we desperately need a more effective way of identifying which men require treatment, and how urgently.

‘If the results of current trials looking at MRI scanning prove successful then it could be a step towards an evidence-based national screening programme that allows those men to get an earlier diagnosis and save more lives.’

Heather Blake of Prostate Cancer UK said: ‘We must ensure that as many men as possible have their prostate cancer caught early and successfully treated, so their lives are not cut short by this disease.

‘It’s also important that other men aren’t diagnosed with a prostate cancer which may never have harmed them, risking side effects from unnecessary treatment.

‘We need a test which can differentiate between aggressive cancers and those which may never cause any harm, which could form part of a national screening programme.’

Professor Stephen Powis, NHS medical director, said: ‘Thanks to greater awareness, more people than ever before are getting checked for prostate cancer and we owe a great deal of thanks to high profile celebrities talking about their diagnosis, including Rod Stewart, Stephen Fry and Bill Turnbull, who are helping to save lives.

‘We want to see more men come forward for checks if they feel like something isn’t right, and the NHS Long Term Plan is accelerating action to detect and treat more cancers at an earlier stage when the chance of survival is highest.’

Iain Leighton only learned he had prostate cancer when he went to the doctor for a cycling injury. But early diagnosis meant he was treated before it spread.

The retired lawyer, whose father died of the disease 20 years ago, yesterday said he was now tumour-free and in ‘excellent health’.

Mr Leighton, 68, said: ‘We all have to take our cars for an MOT every year, so why not do that for ourselves? We men on the other hand have needed to get over certain taboos. But we don’t need to be awkward about it just because it involves you-know-what down there.’

In spring 2017, Mr Leighton had been riding his bike when he fell off, injuring his groin.

The locum at his local surgery noticed his previous prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test – which signals any change in the size of the prostate – six months earlier, had been slightly elevated.

She suggested they check it again – and within 48 hours he was sent for a biopsy. Mr Leighton said he almost ‘fainted’ when the tests came back positive.

He underwent 11 weeks of radiation and was placed on a three-year course of hormone drugs.

With his treatment set to end later this year, Mr Leighton, from London, said: ‘I’m a prostate cancer survivor – and an exceedingly healthy one now as well. But I was lucky because it was caught early.

‘There’s no reason for a man to die from prostate cancer now as long as they just go and get tested. We men must speak frankly and not be embarrassed about it.’

Some people reading about the latest cancer statistics might wonder why I am celebrating a sharp increase in the number of recorded cases of prostate cancer.

The figures show just under 50,000 men were diagnosed with the disease, a full 8,000 increase on the year before, which means it has replaced breast cancer (47,476) as the most common form of what we used to call ‘the big C’.

But actually that is not bad news. It is a tribute to men as diverse as Rod Stewart, Stephen Fry and BBC presenter Bill Turnbull who have spoken openly and articulately about their experiences.

Men are no longer prepared to do what too many of their fathers did — die of shame rather than confront symptoms which once were considered embarrassing in parts of their body formerly regarded as unmentionable.

The new prostate awareness is due to brave individuals and groups, including the Mail’s End The Needless Prostate Deaths campaign, and means we are prepared to talk more openly about our discomforts and anxieties about what is going on ‘down there’.

It is hard to persuade young people that in our living memory, being diagnosed with any form of cancer was regarded almost as a mark of shame. Mercifully for us doctors, and indeed for patients, the world has changed.

But if you wonder why I am pleased by the latest cancer figures, I should explain there can be an important confusion between ‘getting’ cancer and being ‘diagnosed’ with it.

Prostate cancer diagnoses are increasing because we are living longer and are more likely to be tested. Previously, many men were diagnosed too late to save themselves.

The average age at which men get diagnosed with prostate cancer is now as late as 72, which means often they survive it but go on to die, on average 10 years later, of something else. The important point is that prostate cancer, like breast cancer, is a routinely survivable disease, as long as it is diagnosed early. So diagnosis is obviously the first step to treatment, and then, we hope, to remission.

The grim reality is that only three per cent of people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer today will be alive in five years. For prostate cancer the rate is over 50 per cent. So there is nothing to lose, and everything to gain, by responding to the first signs of trouble.

In 1979, Margaret Thatcher, then seeking a policy to appeal to female voters, pledged routine scanning for breast cancer as an election promise.

A generation or so later, breast cancer became almost a feminist political cause, and was taken up by Cherie Blair and Sarah Brown as Downing Street spouses.

Well-known women such as Kylie Minogue and Jade Goody became the faces of female cancers (Goody died from cervical cancer in 2009). Politicians did not want to be on the wrong side of the argument, so more money was poured into breast cancer screening, treatment and research.

All that is good and understandable, but it is dangerous when NHS spending priorities become a sort of political football between the genders. The consequence was that men’s ‘below the belt’ cancers — testicular, bowel and prostate — tended to be overlooked.

Men came to worry more about their wives’ breasts than their own prostates. And of course you panic less about what you cannot see.

The Thatcher initiative and money subsequently thrown at routine screening did throw up undiagnosed breast cancers, but at an estimated cost of about £1 million per life saved.

On balance, that is not the best use of limited health spending, and we should be wary of allowing our politicians to enter into a competition to decide between Kylie Minogue and Stephen Fry.

When you have a finite NHS budget, you have to be wary of rolling out uncosted programmes. As an oncologist, I have severe reservations about the medical benefits of routine scanning, because screening large numbers of perfectly fit people clogs up the system and causes delays for those displaying actual symptoms.

These things are difficult to say when no political party wants to tackle the reforms the NHS urgently needs if it is to stagger on with an inevitably limited budget, without any insurance model, and an unquantifiable future demand from our ageing population.

When cancer specialists get together they often lament the hopelessness of men as patients. Statistics show men are far less likely to discuss their health concerns, or to get a doctor’s appointment unless badgered by their partners.

In many key respects, they are also wilfully ignorant about their own bodies. I still chuckle at research a quarter of a century ago in the British Medical Journal which showed that half of men believed they were at greater risk than women of prostate cancer.

The same survey showed that only 11 per cent of men were capable of pointing to the rough location of their prostate on an anatomical diagram, fewer even than women respondents, at 16 per cent.

Mercifully, we have made progress since then, partly because of the celebrities who have spoken up and campaigns in this paper and elsewhere.

But I am also struck by the huge advances I have seen in men’s self-help groups.

In church halls and medical centres, men are getting together informally to support each other and discuss the sometimes life-changing consequences of the most drastic treatment of a prostatectomy (the partial or complete removal of the prostate), with the manageable but distressing side-effects of incontinence and impotence.

Women pioneered this sort of gathering decades ago in discussing breast and ovarian cancer, and it is heartening to see men finally catching up. So the news is generally very heartening about prostate cancer, though there is still much more to be done.

If you have private health insurance, you’ll typically have an annual physical, culminating in the dreaded moment when the doctor snaps on a latex glove and sticks a finger up your bottom to check the prostate is in good condition.

This is also what routinely happens in GPs’ surgeries in U.S. and Europe, but alas no longer here. In our rationed NHS with ten-minute appointments and too many doctors insisting they will discuss only one ailment per session, this health inequality will remain.

Nor are routine prostate-specific antigen (PSA) tests necessarily the right course of a socialised medical system, because it often indicates another condition and will not reveal how aggressive any potential cancer might be.

The real problem lies in delay between first symptoms and getting a test. A GP cannot routinely order an MRI for a patient without first referring him to a urologist, which can take months, while the cancer may or may not be advancing.

Sometimes the GP is also not looking for the problem, but acts as a gatekeeper pushing the patient up the system to the specialists. This is what happens when you have a bureaucratic health care system with a limited budget operating at full capacity.

But these concerns should not detract from the good news. Prostate cancer is now mostly a treatable and survivable condition, for which new proton and immunotherapy treatments act as a safety net for the most advanced cases.

If your bladder function changes radically, or you suffer a couple of urinary tract infections, these are clear signs to make a doctor’s appointment.

Diagnosis of prostate cancer is rising, but fewer men are dying of it. There is nothing to fear but your own indolence and squeamishness.

Gentlemen, take note.