How migrant crossings of the English Channel have risen by 8,700% in the last three years, with small boat arrivals up 8,700% since 2018.

As small boat arrivals have risen 8,700% since 2018, how have migrant Channel crossings soared in the last three years?

So far in 2021, the number of people who have crossed the Channel and arrived in Britain is roughly equal to the population of Staines-upon-Thames.

According to Home Office data, the number of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats has increased nearly 100-fold in the last three years.

Almost 26,000 people are thought to have arrived in the United Kingdom this year after crossing the Channel in a small boat.

The number could have been as low as 299 in 2018, implying an increase of nearly 8,700% in just three years.

It comes after a spike in small boat crossings in recent months, with port authorities and charities forced to rescue 1,131 refugees in a single day last week, the second highest daily total since the crisis began in 2019.

In comparison to 2020, when 8,461 asylum seekers and migrants are estimated to have arrived on British shores, three times as many have already crossed the English Channel in small boats this year.

In comparison to 2020, when 8,461 asylum seekers and migrants are estimated to have arrived on British shores, three times as many have already crossed the English Channel in small boats this year.

The government has promised to make such crossings “unviable” on several occasions, and has pledged tens of millions of pounds to France to assist with the problem from Calais.

According to data released to the British Refugee Council through a freedom of information request, around 29% of migrants who arrived in the UK between January 2020 and June 2021 were from Iran.

Iraq accounted for nearly 20% of all visitors to the UK, while Sudan and Syria accounted for around 11% and 11%, respectively.

Accurate statistics on the number of migrants who have died attempting to cross the Channel are difficult to come by and rely heavily on media reports.

Several organizations, however, have attempted to fill in the gaps in official data.

In 2014, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) launched the Missing Migrants Project, which uses data from various state and non-state organizations receiving survivors at coastal landing points to estimate the number of migrant fatalities.

166 migrants have died or gone missing trying to cross the Channel, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), including yesterday’s tragedy.

